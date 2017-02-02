Involvement fair introduces students to campus organizations

Rebecca Cross Students talk to members of an organization at the spring involvement fair to learn about groups they are interested in joining.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

On Jan. 19, the Office of Student Affairs hosted the Spring Involvement Fair and 48 of the 52 on-campus organizations showed up to fill the University Center (UC) commons area.

Organizations such as the Pre-Vet Club and the Dimensions of Diversity dance organization came out to show that they are looking for new members to enhance their groups.

Hosting the event is an initiative that Student Life Specialist and Ombudsman Michael Barfield heads. Barfield said he wants an event that allows transfer students the same experience new students get in the fall.

“I think it’s important we give incoming transfer students the same opportunities to get involved in the spring semester,” Barfield said.

He said he also hoped putting on another involvement fair would help organizations expand.

“I want all of our student organizations to reach their full recruiting potential,” Barfield said.

Many student organizations that put up booths for the event said they were excited about this new opportunity to get their names out there and show off what their organizations are doing on campus and in the community.

Amari Boyd, president of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., said that this event was a good way to show how his organization has grown since the fall and display the hard work they have been putting in to improve FMU’s campus and the Florence community.

“We just wanted to come here today to show that we’re making strides to be a better organization for FMU and the community,” Boyd said.

Some less well-known groups on campus used the event to get their names out there and to recruit new students to their organizations.

Emily Powell, a senior member of FMU’s Art Club, said she hoped to put a message out to students that everyone is welcome in the Art Club, not just art majors.

“We want to invite fresh faces from all backgrounds and majors,” Powell said.

If you don’t find something for you on campus, you can organize your own group. For more information on how to get involved in an existing group or to start your own organization, contact The Office of Student Affairs.