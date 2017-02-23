FMU holds Homecoming festivities for students, alumni

Keyla Shepard Students from the American Chemical Society and Zeta Tau Alpha sorority participate in the annual Homecoming parade to kickoff a day full of festivities.





The second weekend of February marked the Homecoming weekend for Patriots this year.

Festivities started with a parade around campus on the morning of game day. The parade, as well as the other Homecoming events this year, had a ‘90s theme. Participants decorated their golf carts and dressed up to reflect different elements of ‘90s history such as cartoons, pop culture and fashion.

Several different campus organizations such as the FMU American Chemical Society and Housing and Residence Life, participated in the parade. The Lamar High School marching band and color guard and Greek life alumni also participated.

Each group in the parade was entered into a spirit competition in which they were judged on their energy and decorations.

The winner of the parade, Alpha Delta Pi (ADPi) sorority, was announced later in the day. The theme for their decorations was ‘90s pop culture and music.

Dr. Ronald Miller, director of Career Development, helped judge the parade. Miller regularly participates in Homecoming festivities and uses the events as opportunities to reconnect with friends.

“My favorite part of Homecoming is being able to get together with those I haven’t seen in a while,” Miler said. “I enjoy getting to strengthen old connections with friends and make new ones.”

After the parade, visitors, students, alumni and staff gathered at the University Center (UC) for the Patriot Fest. A free meal of hot dogs, hamburgers and sides was offered for everyone in attendance, and the University Programming Board (UPB) offered cotton candy outside the UC.

FMU alumnus Fisher, of the local radio duo Fisher and Mattie, provided music outside the UC. Alumni, students and staff offered a variety of activities inside the UC including a game area and concessions stand.

The 19th-annual Swamp Fox Club Benefit Silent Auction was also held inside the UC, ending at halftime of the men’s basketball game. The auction was sponsored by the athletic department, and all of the proceeds from the Homecoming guest’s bids will go to the Patriot athletics program.

Tailgating began at the end of the parade. Organizations had tents set up behind the UC, and several organization members parked their vehicles to relax before the games began.

The women’s softball team played a double header early in the afternoon, losing the first game but coming back and winning the second against Belmont Abbey.

The men’s baseball team also played a double header against Southern Wesleyan University and won both games.

The women’s basketball team won against Flagler College by 27 points.

Students and alumni grilled and mingled outside the UC during the men’s basketball game for tailgating.