Conferences teaches students qualities of being a leader

Dr. Hubert Seltzer, a business professor, speaks to students about the value of good communication skills to a leadership.

Rosaline Abuaita

Ashley Krause, Staff Writer
April 20, 2017

The Student Leadership Conference was held on April 15 to teach students about skills and attributes of leadership.

The event took place in the Lee Nursing Building between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The conference consisted of a case study competition and information sessions.

The case study portion of the conference was closed to the audience. Door prizes were given away at the beginning and ending sessions. They also provided a continental breakfast and lunch for attendees of the conference.

Conference attendees listened to sessions led by FMU professors and student organizations. This year’s sessions focused on core values of leadership: humility, courage, integrity and service.

Professors spoke about promoting leadership qualities in others, being a good communicator as a leader and being accountable to responsibility.

There were four discussion sessions at the conference where students discussed leadership skills with each other.

Kendria Mason, student director of the Student Leadership Conference, mentioned that the conference tries to help build leadership skills of FMU students on campus and around their cities.

“These four traits will not help students conquer leadership in their occupational and corporate type duties, but they will help students conquer leadership in their local communities and most importantly here on campus,” Mason said.

The last session took place during lunch. The goal of this session was to show that everyone has the capability to be a leader. The speaker was Dr. Aniello of the School of Business.

Mason also said that the overall goal of Leadership FMU is to explore different ways to make leadership a more prominent part of working with others.

