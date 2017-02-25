Fulmore, Burgins lead Pats to win

Keyla Shepard The women’s basketball team attempts to prevent Flagler from maintaining possession of the ball.





Sophomore Shaunice Fulmore and junior Briana Burgins combined for 44 points and FMU posted a season-high point total in the opening half as the Patriots cruised to an 87-60 Homecoming victory over Flagler College on Feb. 11 in Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball action.

The Patriots upped their record to 14-11 with their fifth straight win and seventh in the last eight games. They also moved into sole possession of third place in the PBC’s East Division standings with a 9-7 mark.

Fulmore connected on 11-of-15 field goal attempts en route to a game-high 23 points, and Burgins was 10-of-16 from the floor and scored 21 points. Junior guard Khai Chandler added 16 points and surpassed the 900-point plateau for her career, and junior guard Keanua Williams came off the bench to contribute 10 points.

Junior forward Tiffany Hodge led Flagler (3-20, 1-15) with 15 points and 15 rebounds, and freshman guard Kierra Crane scored 14 points.

A 15-0 run by FMU midway through the first quarter erased an early threepoint Saints’ lead and put the Patriots ahead for good at 19-7. Francis Marion led 25-15 at the end of the first period as Burgin tallied nine of her points.

An 11-0 spurt by the Patriots early in the second period swelled the margin to 40-19. Altogether, Francis Marion shot 54.5 percent from the floor and committed only two turnovers during the first 20 minutes as the Patriots assumed a 52-26 halftime advantage.

The Saints crept to within 18 points with 3:08 left in the third quarter, but the Patriots held a 66-45 lead when the horn sounded to end the period. Flagler again cut the deficit to under 20 points at 70-51 midway through the fourth period. FMU responded with a 14-5 spurt to seal the game and allow the Homecoming crowd of 1,194 to celebrate.

For the game, Francis Marion shot a season-high 50.6 percent, including 4-of-11 from beyond the three-point arc, and the Patriots drained 5-of-7 free throws. The Patriot defense held Flagler to 32.8 percent shooting, including 5-of-14 from three-point territory. The Saints were 17-of-22 at the foul line.

While committing a season-low eight turnovers, Francis Marion forced 20 Saints’ miscues that were converted into 29 points.

Prior to the start of Saturday’s tilt, FMU recognized the two Patriot squads (1997-98 and 2015- 16) that reached the NCAA Elite Eight with a plaque unveiling in the Smith University Center.