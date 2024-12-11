Modern Languages Department to Face Potential Closure

The modern languages department at FMU faces an uncertain future, as low enrollment threatens its existence and university officials are now considering closing the department.

In recent years, the university has seen substantial growth in majors aligned with high-demand career fields, particularly in healthcare, business and the arts. As these programs attract more students, they often receive increased support through enhanced facilities, funding and specialized faculty. While this focus benefits students within those fields, it leaves smaller departments, like modern languages, struggling to compete for attention and resources amidst the university allocating its resources to the best of its ability.

Enrollment challenges within the department have sparked ongoing discussions about how to sustain the programs. One significant response has been a restructuring of the curriculum aimed at reducing barriers to entry.

“We used to have a four-course sequence that’s required for a bachelor’s degree,” Shawn Smolen-Morton, chair of the modern languages department, said. “Now we have a modern languages course that’s taught in English, which is just a culture course. Then you’ll have to only take two language courses. We’ve changed the structure of the curriculum so it’s easier to get in and through the program without sacrificing what students are learning.”

Despite this adjustment, the department continues to advocate for the relevance of language proficiency. Professors in the department argue that proficiency in a second language makes graduates more marketable and prepares them for careers in today’s interconnected world. Showing some type of proficiency in a second language can reflect a person’s adaptability. Communicating across language barriers is crucial and bilingualism is more likely to be sought after in demanding professions.

“Learning one or more languages becomes more and more critical for success in the workforce, but there is another equally important reason to learn other languages,” Jamie Kirby, part-time instructor of Spanish, said. “Each language comes from its own perspective and teaches us about the history and culture of people. This can be eye-opening if we have only been exposed to our own native culture, helping us work successfully with others and develop a worldview that is more receptive to other ways of thinking.”

Supporting high-demand fields undoubtedly benefits students within those areas, but programs like modern languages face potential cuts, which could limit students’ ability to cultivate skills crucial for success in diverse settings.

Many believe language programs only teach communication skills, but they also foster cultural understanding and adaptability. The absence of language studies could potentially narrow career opportunities in fields that value bilingualism and cultural awareness.