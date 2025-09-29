Alcohol Awareness Week: What to Expect at FMU

Gallery • 2 Photos Photo by: Gabriel Smith Campus Activities Board Advisor Dominik Khilji (left) and Dylan Howanich (right) discuss alcohol awareness at the Founders Hall Breezeway (Sept. 29, 2025).

Student Government Association (SGA) in collaboration with the Campus Activities Board (CAB) are scheduled to host “Alcohol Awareness Week,” from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 at Francis Marion University.

Several events will be held this week to further educate university students on the dangers of alcohol. Each event is purposed to raise awareness of alcohol while not presenting it as a form of lecture, but rather as a form of “edu-tainment” according to Vice President of Student Life LaTasha Brand Ford. Although many here at the university are still not of age to drink, the importance of education regarding the consequences of alcohol are still relevant. This week is set to make that relevance more well-known, while members from Student Life and SGA team up to help raise awareness.

Today, efforts were made known as SGA set up their booth at the Founders Hall Breezeway to provide information on the dangers of alcohol and the events planned later this week. Those who were staffed at the tables interchangeably between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. were SGA Secretary Dylan Howanich, history education major, and Student Senator Jerrie Cardwell, professional and technical writing major. As students walked in-between the breezeway on their way to classes, Howanich and Cardwell handed out Red Ribbon awareness stickers and Life Savers candy to those with questions regarding student life and alcohol consumption.

“[Alcohol Awareness Week] is especially for freshman, since there are a lot of outside influences that can misrepresent the dangers of alcohol when first coming to college,” said Howanich.

The next upcoming event scheduled to happen will be Tuesday’s “Alcohol Awareness Jeopardy,” which will be held at the Smith University Center (UC) room 218 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening. According to Student Life and CAB, this event is designed to test student knowledge of alcohol awareness while also having fun. There is also said to be a “complimentary selection of mocktails” for participants to enjoy while playing.

“Not everything has to be a lecture… with these events, you can still learn while having a fun time,” said Student Conduct Coordinator Michael Smith.

Wednesday’s event will be “PLINKO” themed, with a tent being set up at 10:00 a.m. behind Founders Hall to promote alcohol awareness with a game of chance. Students will have the opportunity to win prizes until 1:30 p.m., when it is scheduled to be taken down. “[Students] can get up to 3 PLINKO Chips by correctly answering up to 3 Multiple Choice Questions to promote Alcohol Awareness,” said Smith. Each correct answer earns a point; enough points will earn the participant a potential prize.

To end alcohol awareness week, the last event scheduled will be the 7th annual “Pedal Car Obstacle Course,” held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the UC front lawn. Those participating in the simulation course will be using “drunk googles” while trying to maneuver through obstacles to “learn about the dangers of driving with alcohol impairment,” according to Student Life flyers. It is also said that Campus Police will be attending to help educate participants, distributing materials pertaining to alcohol awareness. Furthermore, Darlington Raceway is set to make their first appearance of the annual event to showcase a display that was made for the prizes available to win.

Food Truck Thursday is also set to make an appearance this Thursday at 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., where local food trucks will be parked at the Berm, ready to serve customers. Although the obstacle course and Food Truck Thursday conflict in terms of scheduling, food trucks have been allowed to start setting up “30 minutes prior” in case students are present early according to Smith.

“As long as students are learning the facts and the ramifications of alcohol on and off-campus, that is the main goal,” said Smith. Further information regarding the events scheduled for Alcohol Awareness Week can be found on flyers posted across campus bulletin boards or on the university’s calendar. Smith, organizer for the events, can be contacted via email.