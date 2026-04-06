FMU Students Turn Out for CAB Spring Egg Hunt at the Smith University Center

Gallery • 3 Photos Photo by: Gabriel Corbitt Azayvya Wright, the 2026 homecoming queen and a member of the Campus Activities Board (CAB), explains the CAB Spring Egg Hunt to fellow students (April 2, 2026).

The CAB Spring Egg Hunt led off an exciting Thursday on campus as more than 60 students flocked to the Smith University Center (UC) front lawn for festivities.

The egg hunt, organized by the Campus Activities Board (CAB), gave students a chance to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the semester and enjoy an afternoon honoring an iconic Easter tradition. CAB members placed Easter eggs across the UC front lawn, hiding them among the trees and straw. Students then searched for the eggs and brought them to the CAB tent at the front of the building.



There were multiple rounds, with the first beginning at 3 p.m. and the next at 4 p.m. Jazmin Alejandre-Rojas, a CAB member, said the event gave students the opportunity to unlock nostalgic memories and take their minds off the semester.

“So, it reminds you of your childhood, does it not?” Rojas said. “So in a way, they’re healing your inner child. And it’s also something fun to do throughout the week because you have homework, you have a class, and it kind of helps you relax.”

She also believed the competition aspect provided an additional factor to the event.

“Well, as they come in a group,” Rojas added. “It’s fun because they’re all competing between each other to try to, like, find more eggs than the other person… it gives them a purpose to try to find the golden egg to get a bigger prize.”

The aforementioned golden egg was another element to the hunt as several were placed alongside regular-colored eggs. These eggs were much rarer to find, making it more fulfilling to find one.

Gallery • 2 Photos Photo by: Gabriel Corbitt Robert Pantaleon, computer science major, finds a golden egg behind a rock during the CAB Spring Egg Hunt (April 2, 2026).

Robert Pantaleon, computer science major, was one of the lucky ones to find a golden egg and spoke on why it was a big deal to find one and what was rewarded for it. “20 minutes in I found one of the golden eggs behind a rock, it was really well hidden. Then after I turned in my golden egg, they gave me a prize: heart-shaped glasses,” Pantaleon said.

Additionally, Pantaleon highlighted how the event was a great way to have students unwind and have more fun while on campus. In a semester where work and studying take the forefront, events like this can allow students to ease the semester’s tension.

“Honestly, it’s a good thing to have on campus,” Pantaleon said. “A lot of people just come to campus and then they just, like, go to class and leave. They’re missing out on opportunities like this, trying to release some stress, and have some fun.”

He believes holding events centered on a holiday is important on several fronts. “It makes people more aware of the holiday and, like, get to socialize more. So yeah, I think it’s cool,” Pantaleon said.

Make sure to be connected with campus life and attentive to the FMU calendar as well as the Patriot Minute on your student email for more events like this. Student activities and opportunities are highlighted to ensure you don’t miss a chance to take a break and engage in fun and interesting events on campus.