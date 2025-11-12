November Food Truck Thursday

Students feasted as Francis Marion University’s Office of Student Life hosted its monthly Food Truck Thursday on Nov. 6 at the Berm, the hill between Rogers Library and the Smith University Center.

The event lasted from 4 to 7 p.m. and attracted more than 50 students. Those who participated got the opportunity to listen to music, play games and dine at a variety of food truck options from local vendors.

Four food trucks participated in this month’s event:

Piggybacks BBQ & Catfish

Mama D’s Coffee & Ice Cream

Cornerstone Crust Pizza

Smokin Angel’s Q

Students lined up early to try barbecue plates, brisket sandwiches, fries and seafood options. Piggybacks BBQ and Smokin Angel’s Q drew the longest lines, offering different takes on Southern-style barbecue. Food prices varied by vendor, with some of the most expensive items coming from Piggybacks BBQ & Catfish and Smokin Angel’s Q, where select dishes such as chopped brisket sandwiches were priced at $15.

One student said they were impressed with the selection and atmosphere. “They do have a lot of variety. I wasn’t expecting boba or even ice cream,” said Phoenix Voyer, nursing major. “I feel like they have a good variety honestly. There’s not really anything that I see that they don’t have.”

However not every student was completely satisfied.

“I lowkey wish they had a few more options but other than that the food looks decent,” said Demarius Kebib, marketing major. “The prices are a little questionable but either way it’s still good.”

Despite mixed feedback, the event drew a strong turnout. Many students enjoyed the music and outdoor setup, relaxing with friends at provided tables or playing games like Connect Four and beanbag toss provided by Student Life.

The next Food Truck Thursday is scheduled for Jan. 22 during the spring semester. More information on the event can be found on FMU’s event calendar or by emailing Student Conduct Coordinator Michael Smith.