Different departments describe majors, minors and collaterals to students

Tents hosting representatives from various FMU academic departments were set up for this year’s Majors, Minors and Collaterals Fair on Sept. 26 on the lawn at Founders Hall.

“The Majors, Minors and Collaterals Fair is designed to help our students see all that FMU has to offer them,” Jennifer Kunka, professor of English, director of the Writing Center and organizer of the event, said. “Students who have been exploring different majors or still need to choose a minor or collaterals had the opportunity to talk with faculty and ask questions. New students were able to meet faculty in their discipline and learn more about Spring 2023 courses and research opportunities.”

Students had numerous opportunities to interact with faculty and students representing a number of majors, minors and collaterals such as healthcare administration, fine arts, psychology and nursing.

Rebekah E. Wada, assistant professor of speech-language pathology, was informing students about her department. She spoke to students about the speech-language pathology minor and the courses that fall under it, emphasizing the brand new program offering many opportunities.

This is the first year the speech-language pathology minor has been offered and it features several different individual courses such as phonetics, speech and language development and introduction to audiology.

FMU’s biology department offered a number of different study options, such as veterinary studies, secondary education and medical technology. At the biology tent, interested students had the opportunity to learn more about each specific study option and interact with faculty members in the department.

“I want them to realize there’s so many other things you can do with a biology degree,” Jennifer Lyles, associate professor of biology, said. “I think it’s important to make [students] aware of all the great options to consider.”

Whether they are undecided in their major, or looking for a minor, FMU students were able to learn more about different courses and programs that might be of interest to them.

“I think this has helped me get a better understanding of what all the majors and minors and opportunities that Francis Marion has for us,” Maddie Rholetter, undeclared freshman, said.

With a plethora of programs at FMU, an event like this helps all students see exactly what is available and assists them in deciding upon their potential majors and minors.

“The fair was very successful, largely due to the wonderful participation from FMU’s schools and departments, the excellent help of our grounds crew and the outstanding support of our staff in the Center for Academic Success and Advisement (CASA),” Kunka said. “In CASA, we have already met with students who have declared majors, minors and collaterals following their participation at the fair.”

To learn more about the various departments on campus, students can see their information online at fmarion.edu as well as on the faculty directory. Students are also encouraged to reach out to their advisors and CASA for more information. Students can find CASA on the FMU website and in Founders Hall room 220, or call (843) 661-1400.