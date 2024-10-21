A Mixed Bag with a Twist

The University Theatre and Music Industry programs collaborated to present “Mixed Bag with a Twist,” a two-day event held on Oct.11 and 12 at the Black Box Theater in the Performing Arts Center (PAC) in downtown Florence.

This cabaret-style performance showcased a unique blend of traditional song, dance, and theater, with surprises throughout the show. The musical direction was led by Brandon Goff, with choreography by Amanda Botterill and staging managed by Keith Best.

The talented cast featured Princesslori Biglow, Harley Broadbent, Conner Conely, Dani Conti, Weston Cruskie, C.J. Gass, Zach Hansen, Ashley Henry, Wyatt Hill, Todd Housand, Diamond Kelly, V. Latora, Dane MacMillian, Jasmine Myers, Javier Myers, Heaven Nelson, Otto Parrott, Elliott Pierce, Sydney Osman, Jaden Seales, Chase Shuler, Tia Spann, D’Asia Thompson and Leticia Wilson.

The show comprised two acts featuring an array of songs and poems, including “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “Dancing Queen,” “Tennessee Whiskey” and “The Raven.” Original pieces were created by cast members such as “Canon Rap” by Jaden Seales, C.J. Gass, and Javier Myers; “Cottonly” by Harley Broadbent; and “SunSet” by Gass and Leticia Wilson.

Goff shared insights into the creative process of the performance.

“About half of the songs are fresh arrangements that I put together,” Goff said. “The opening number is one of my favorites, along with a Bossa Nova version of ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries and a Tango version of ‘Head Like a Hole’ by Nine Inch Nails.”

He also emphasized the importance of growth for the performers.

“Like any show we put together, I want the students to be challenged and to grow both personally and professionally,” Goff said. “I aim for attendees to experience something fresh and surprising that fully exhibits the incredible talent pool we have here at FMU.”

The performance achieved this goal, with attendees cheering at the end and expressing their enjoyment.

Emma Clark, a freshman pre-nursing major, noted the impressive vocals of the performers.

“I was really happy while watching the show,” Clark said. “I thought the vocals were really good. The drums and guitars stood out to me the most. There was a lot of diversity within the music that was played, and I think it’d be enjoyable for everyone.”

For more information on upcoming events, follow the university’s social media or check the student calendar on the FMU website. The theatre department will present another show next semester titled “Sister Robert Anne’s Cabaret Class: A One Nun-sense Musical.”