FMU Hosts Final Food Truck Thursday

FMU officially wrapped up its semester-long Food Truck Thursday series on Nov. 14 on the Smith University Center (UC) lawn.

The event featured a rotating lineup of local food trucks and allowed students to enjoy unique dining experiences beyond their usual campus meals.

“Food Truck Thursday was designed to bring together both commuters and resident students through delicious food, musical entertainment and a welcoming community environment,” Evelyn Prosser, student life specialist, said. “It helps to create connections, support local businesses and create an open atmosphere for students to gather and enjoy.”

Throughout the semester, students had multiple opportunities to experience this exciting event, where a rotating selection of local food trucks brought vibrant flavors to campus, uniting the community. The event first made its mark on campus around five years ago, and since its creation, has grown to be a favorite event amongst the campus community.

With trucks parked on the UC front lawn. Students were able to easily grab a bite in between classes or take a break to enjoy a meal with friends.

“Student Life has an extensive and ever-growing list of food trucks that we reach out to ahead of each semester,” Prosser said. “We look at the previous years’ lists to ensure that new trucks, as well as fan favorites, are rotating in and out to help each event be a unique experience. We love bringing our community together with the communities around us because it’s a great way to foster connections.”

As the semester comes to an end, many students are curious about the next series of Food Truck Thursdays. Student Life is always seeking ways to enhance and expand its events. As they prepare for the spring lineup, the team is focused on improving an already successful Food Truck Thursday series. Plans are underway to make future events more interactive and engaging for students, ensuring an even better experience.

This upcoming semester, the department will be adding a few extra events featuring food trucks, particularly during the upcoming Homecoming festivities, offering even more opportunities for students to enjoy the vibrant community atmosphere.

Students can expect the continuation of this tradition, which has undoubtedly earned its place as one of the most popular and cherished events on the FMU campus.