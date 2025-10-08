October Food Truck Thursday

Students gathered near the Smith University Center (UC) at FMU on Thursday, Oct. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. for “Food Truck Thursday,” a recurring event featuring four local food trucks offering a variety of dishes.

The four trucks featured for last Thursday are named as the following:

Piggyback’s BBQ & Catfish

Cornerstone Crust Pizza

Little Latin Kitchen

The Main Squeeze

The Main Squeeze made its debut appearance this Food Truck Thursday, offering a variety of lemonade options and refreshments. Each truck contained their own vibe as well. Whether it was the Latin truck with its warm, homelike atmosphere or the lemonade truck with its nostalgic vibe with children running around carefree. While waiting for their food, attendees could also indulge themselves in games. The games available were a cornhole toss and a game similar to Connect Four.

As business was taking off with some of the trucks, some students were interviewed on their thoughts of the food. “Best food truck out here,” said one student after being asked their thoughts on Piggyback’s BBQ & Catfish truck. When asked about The Main Squeeze, another student praised its taste, saying it was not too sugary, and that it being freshly squeezed enhanced the taste.

When there was some downtime, some of the owners of the trucks were interviewed, each having their own story. The Cornerstone Crust Pizza owner said that serving food was one of his hobbies during covid and quit his job as a science teacher to focus on cooking. The owner of Piggyback’s BBQ & Catfish stated that he has been in food service for 35 years, and loves to make people happy with his food.

“Food makes people happy,” said the owner of Piggyback’s BBQ & Catfish.

Students are also advised to remember that Food Truck Thursday is held the first Thursday of every month. Next Food Truck Thursday returns Nov. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Berm next to the UC, offering students another chance to enjoy local flavors and community favorites.