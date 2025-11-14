FMU Jazz Combo at Black Box Theatre

Under the direction of Brian Jones, assistant professor of music industry, the Francis Marion University Jazz Combo presented its fall recital on Monday, Nov. 11 starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box at the Performing Arts Center (PAC). The concert attracted more than 40 attendees for an hour-filled evening of jazz performed by 10 student musicians, with Jones contributing both as director and as a performer.

The ensemble featured the following performers:

Vocals: Dane MacMillan, Vee Sharper, Olivia “Otto” Parrott, Tia Spann and Cass Bienkoski

Piano: Remy Angle and Jaden Seales

Flute: Jocelyn Creel

Guitar: Elliott Pierce

Bass: Weston Cruskie

Drums/Director: Brian Jones

The program included 11 songs, each performed with a balance of precision and energy. Highlights of the performance included “Ida Lupino” by Carla Bley, “The Nearness of You” by Hoagy Carmichael and Ned Washington, “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell, “Do I Move You?” by Nina Simone and “Come On, Come Over” by Jaco Pastorius and Bob Herzog. Two original compositions, “Fragments” by Pierce and “Banjo (for Ry Cooder)” by Jones, were also performed.

“The Nearness of You,” sung by Parrott, offered a smooth, romantic tone while Bienkoski’s rendition of “Both Sides Now” and the ensemble’s performance of “Ida Lupino” leaned toward softer and reflective tones. “Do I Move You?” provided a soulful, slow groove through MacMillan’s vocals, while the closing number, “Come On, Come Over,” sung by Sharper and Spann, brought a finale to the night with an upbeat, lively note. The two original works showcased the ensemble’s musicianship. “Fragments” highlighted Pierce’s guitar, blending complex rhythms and melodies. “Banjo (for Ryder Cooder)” served as personal tribute from Jones to music he listened to in 2006.

Jones noted that while composing the piece, he was listening to Ryder Cooder’s music, especially “the LP Boomer’s Story,” and as his song was first composed, “it seemed to fit the electric guitar perfectly and sounded like a mix of Cooder’s bluesy eloquence and Ornette Coleman’s playfulness,” said Jones.

The ensemble offered the audience an evening of jazz, and was expecting the large attraction since most performances have been well attended this semester according to Jones. Despite the crowd size, Jones said neither he nor the student musicians felt nervous. He explains that since they are improvisers, they are comfortable with adapting.

“Mistakes can be the best way to take the music into new territories for exploration,” said Jones.

An upcoming event being hosted by the Music Industry Ensemble is “Sawgrass,” a band performing their take on bluegrass music—who is also known for playing covers from the band The Grateful Dead—at the Gately Gallery on Monday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. located on 142 N. Dargan St. in Downtown Florence.

Future attendees are encouraged to either arrive early for parking or use the public parking garage across the street from the PAC. More information on upcoming PAC events can be found on their website here.