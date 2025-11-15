FMU M.I. Ensemble 80s Night

Students came out to cheer for FMU’s M.I. Ensemble’s 1980s fall-themed concert, held in Chapman Auditorium inside the McNair Science Building on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

The free event, hosted by the music industry program and open to the public, drew a full house of students, faculty and community members. Lovers of 80s music came out to listen to the unforgettable songs of the decade.

The night featured iconic music by Purple Rain, Toto and others, transporting the audience back in time for an evening of nostalgia and fun.

Those from the M.I. Ensemble who performed were:

Vocals: Tia Spann, Olivia “Otto” Parrott, Jocelyn Creel, Cass Bienkoski, Christopher Casley, Dane Macmillan and Sary Jackson

Bass: Wyatt Hill

Keyboard: Jaden Seals

Drums: Rachel Buwalda

Guitar: Elliot Pierce and Ethan Bell

Guitar & Bass: Weston Cruskie

Guitar, Bass & Vocals: V. Latora

The Music Industry Ensemble represented a variety of classic and modern pop, rock, jazz and soul styles. Featured songs included “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Jessie’s Girl,” “Summer of 69”, “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Hit Me with Your Best Shot”.

Brandon Goff, professor of music industry and director of the M.I. Ensemble at FMU, alongside performers urged the audience to participate.

“Have some fun!” said Parrott, shouting at the crowd.

The 1980s were an important chapter for music, blending modern technologies such as synthesizers and digital recording with catchy melodies to create a more polished sound than in earlier generations. The combination of rock, pop, funk and disco also created a unique sound.

The music industry program provides training for students seeking an alternative to traditional performance or educational paths in music. After taking their foundation courses in applied music, students in this program will focus on business, performance and technology track.

“The FMU Music Industry Ensemble is devoted to the development of individual performance and improvisation skills through staging of music for small groups, providing a workshop in which students can also learn arranging, microphone technique and scheduling, sound reinforcement and lighting design,” said the department of fine arts in a pamphlet available for attendees at the event that evening.

The department of fine arts will host its next event at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 24, featuring the FMU Concert Choir and Voice Collective. Admission is free for students, faculty and staff with a valid FMU ID. General admission is $10 on a space-available basis and can be purchased at the FMU PAC Ticket Office from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 843-661-4444.

