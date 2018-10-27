Student Spotlight: Gregory Pilot

Senior Gregory Pilot enjoys being a part of the CAB and is considered an asset by its executive chair for his dedication and involvement.

Senior Gregory Pilot enjoys being a part of the CAB and is considered an asset by its executive chair for his dedication and involvement.

For senior Gregory Pilot, being a student at FMU has provided him many opportunities to make new friends and get involved on campus.

Pilot, a native of Columbia, S.C. said he initially came to FMU because it was the only college that accepted him.

Pilot is a board member of FMU’s Campus Activities Board (CAB), becoming involved with CAB when FMU decided to merge the Multicultural Advisory Board, which Pilot was already a part of, with the University Programming Board to create CAB.

Pilot said he became a part of the Multicultural Advisory Board, later CAB, because he enjoys being able to help FMU bring activities to our campus for students, faculty and alumni.

Pilot describes himself as a regular member of CAB but said he has taken on many roles with CAB.

“I have taken on the role as a website editor for our CAB page; but besides that, I feel like I offer more of a mentor-like lead to some of the newer people to CAB, along with being a trustworthy advocate for planning, operating and delegating tasks within CAB,” Pilot said.

Caroline Shelley, executive chair of CAB, said Pilot is a valuable asset to CAB.

“Gregory is an incredible asset to the Campus Activities Board,” Shelley said. “We merged the University Programming Board and the Multicultural Advisory Board over the summer to create the Campus Activities Board. We started with just six members and Gregory was one of those original six. The things that I admire most about Gregory are his dedication and dependability; anytime the CAB needs something done we know we can count on him. He has a unique personality that makes him very personable, but also serious at times.”

CAB serves the student body by providing a variety of programs and services that enhance the out-of-the-classroom experience, promote leadership and contribute to the overall mission of the Office of Student Affairs. CAB presents social, cultural and educational events to students. The Board creates lasting memories and provides diverse opportunities for students, by students.

Pilot encourages all students at FMU to get involved on campus with a club or organization of their choice.

“People should really get involved because it’s great to get out of the classroom and experience what the campus has to offer,” Pilot said. “Plus, we are already paying for it in our tuition with all the extra campus fees and what not.”

In addition to being a board member with CAB, Pilot is also a member of Alive in Christ Student Ministries and the Society of Physics Students.

After graduation, Pilot, a psychology major and mass communication minor, plans to pursue a career in the military or attend graduate school. Pilot hopes to obtain a master’s degree in industrial organizational psychology.