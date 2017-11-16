Steep Canyon Rangers to perform at FMU PAC

On Nov. 18 FMU will showcase a performance by the Steep Canyon Rangers, a Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band, at the FMU Performing Arts Center (PAC).

The band was formed 17 years ago by six male students during their college careers at the University of North Carolina. Although the band began by performing at small venues and bluegrass festivals with little recognition, the performers’ talent was quickly recognized, allowing them to collaborate with comedian and banjoist Steve Martin.

The band collaborated with Martin on his world tour and performed songs from its album titled “Rare Bird Alert.” According to the band’s website, Martin became interested in working with The Steep Canyon Rangers after their Grammy nomination for an album titled “Nobody Knows You,” which won the “Best Bluegrass Album” award in 2012. The band has received several other awards, including “Best Emerging Artist” and two other awards by the International Bluegrass Music Association. However, the performers’ success is only continuing to grow. In October, the band was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in Kannapolis, N.C.

Aside from the band’s success and awards, the Steep Canyon Rangers have regularly performed at Carnegie Hall, the U.S. Capitol Building and several other prestigious music venues. The members of the group have also performed for several talk shows, such as the Today Show and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, both on their own and with Steve Martin.

The band is currently in the middle of its national tour and will be performing primarily in the southeast. The band will perform at several college campuses. This will be the first year that the band has performed at the PAC.

The Steep Canyon Rangers’ performance will take place on the main stage in the PAC at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. Tickets for the performance are currently being sold and are available online, in the PAC box office or by telephone reservation. Tickets will also be offered in the box office on the night of the event, provided seats are still available.