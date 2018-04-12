FMU crowns Ms. FMU 2018

Ms. FMU 2018 Kennedy Glasgow shares the stage with first runner-up Chloe McCaskill and former Ms. FMU Marcedes Smith.

Ms. FMU 2018 Kennedy Glasgow shares the stage with first runner-up Chloe McCaskill and former Ms. FMU Marcedes Smith.

FMU hosted the 47th annual Ms. FMU Pageant on April 5 and crowned Kennedy Glasgow Ms. FMU 2018.

Glasgow, a native of Newberry, S.C., is a second-year pre-nursing major at FMU and a McNair Scholar. Glasgow said she and some friends started a tutoring program in her hometown called Summer Institute for Smarties (SIS). Glasgow said the tutoring program was designed to help combat the learning loss that plagues students over the summer in elementary age students.

Contestants interviewed with judges one week prior to the on-stage pageant. Contestants were introduced during the casual wear round of the completion followed by an introduction of the judges.

The four contestants competed in several rounds of competition, which included casual wear, formal wear and on-stage questions. During the question portion of the event, the contestants randomly selected a judges’ name, who then asked the contestant a question to learn more about each contestant’s opinions and beliefs.

The second phase of the competition was the formal wear portion of the pageant. The ladies displayed their formal wear and were given the opportunity to highlight their aspirations and future plans. Throughout the formal wear portion, a slideshow displayed feature pictures of each of the four contestants.

Once the on-stage questions were finished, FMU students performed for the audience during the judges’ deliberation. The panel of judges consisted of professors and faculty members from FMU.

After deliberations, Chloe McCaskill, an education major from Lugoff, S.C., was named as the first runner-up.

Teresa Ramey, vice president of Student Affairs and coordinator of the Ms. FMU Pageant, said Ms. FMU is someone who should be a role model to the FMU campus and community, embody the spirit of the campus and represent the university.

The Ms. FMU Pageant began in 1971 and is held each year during the spring semester.

The pageant recognizes female students who demonstrate a commitment to academics and on-campus involvement. Ms. FMU is sponsored and coordinated by the Division of Student Affairs.