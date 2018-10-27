Career fair teaches students networking

Students gather at the Smith University Center to connect with possible future employers.

The FMU Office of Career Development held a career fair from 1-3:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 in the Smith University Center (UC).

There were tables stationed around the UC, which were staffed with various employers and graduate programs. The event was open to all students to find information about internships, part-time jobs, full-time jobs and graduate studies.

According to Director of Career Development Ronald Miller, the career fair was an opportunity for students and alumni to network, meet prospective employers and learn about graduate programs.

“Students can expect to meet many different employers from different areas in addition to knowing what these employers do,” Miller said.

Miller also encouraged students to research the employers in advance and to dress professionally.

Students could also obtain one-on-one advice on how to better prepare for the fair by attending workshops.

Miller said these workshops would provide one-on-one guidance in creating a resume for the career fair or a job search.

Both Miller and Kunka said it is bad to come to a career fair expecting to get a job immediately; instead, they said it is part of a process, where you learn to network with employers. They also advised students to follow up with the employers, by sending a thank-you email or message, to build beneficial relationships where the employers remember the students for the right reasons.

They recommended that students bring multiple copies of their resume to hand out, and warned that it could take several months before they receive a job offer.

“For students who are looking to develop a resume, they can meet up with Dr. Miller, or others in the Career Center, or come in one of the offices,” Kunka said. “They will help you develop your resume because every student wants to have a resume sooner rather than later, so when opportunities come up like at the career fair, they’re ready to take advantage of that.”

Miller said a resume is a work in progress and that freshmen who are working already or have previous work experience can start developing their resume.