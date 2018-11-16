Sorority hosts charity event

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

FMU students had a chance to perform in a lip-sync battle during ADPi Idol, hosted by one of FMU’s sororities, Alpha Delta Pi (ADPi), on Nov. 13 in the Chapman Auditorium of the McNair Science Building from 6-9 p.m.

The event was a competition in which students lip-synced to songs of their choice. The winner of the competition was given a Yeti cooler and the runner up was given an Amazon Echo.

Tickets to the event were $5, and all proceeds went to Ronald McDonald House Charities, an organization that aims to improve the lives of sick children. According to ADPi member Reagan Kirven, helping the community was the main reason for the event.

“We take a lot of pride in our philanthropy because it’s one of the most important values of our sorority,” Kirven said.

According to Kirven, ADPi had done previous philanthropic events in the past, but she wanted this event to be bigger and more inclusive.

“I wanted to do something a little bigger to get more people beyond Greek life involved, and welcome everyone who wants to be a part of the show and show people the importance and love behind it,” Kirven said.

Kirven said she hopes students who attended enjoyed their time and gained insight into ADPI’s mission.

“Everyone loves something that makes them laugh,” Kirven said. “So I thought this would be a great way to bring everyone together on campus and show them that we’re not just raising money for an organization. I want people to understand what ADPi is all about and what we believe in. We believe in making everyone feel welcome and supported.”

Sophomore Lauren Hudson said the charitable aspect of the competition was what made her fully commit to buying a ticket.

“I was kind of thinking about going, but I didn’t really know,” Hudson said. “But since the money from my ticket is going toward sick children, I thought it was best that I take the plunge and buy one.”

Hudson said she hopes this event allowed students to express their creativity.

“Whenever you see those lip sync battles on TV, they’re always so fun,” Hudson said. “I think it’s so cool that FMU is doing one because everyone here is so talented, and I think the people who get up on stage are going to blow us away.”

Any student was free to sign up for the competition at booths set up by ADPi on Oct. 31 and Nov. 7. Tickets were also available for purchase at these booths.