The Patriot

Menu

Student ministry provides hurricane relief

Elizabeth Floyd, Staff Writer
November 16, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Baptist  Collegiate  Ministry  (BCM)  held  an  event  called  Mud  Out  from  Oct.  20-21,  in  which  roughly  30  students  helped  aid  hurricane  disaster  relief  in  the  North  Conway  area.  The  experience  was  open  to  all  students  who  wanted  to  sign  up  for  a  mission  trip  experience  through  BCM.    

According  to  campus  minister  Kendal  Danford,  Mud  Out  is  a  process  of  taking  everything  out  of  homes  that  were  damaged  by  floods.

Danford  said  BCM  removed  damaged  floors,  appliances,  walls,  insulation  and  much  more.  He  also  said  his  group  sprayed  homes  with  anti-mold  spray,  which  prepares  houses  to  be  rebuilt  after  everything  has  dried.     

Danford organized  the  trip  for  students  to  give  back  to  communities  that  were  heavily  impacted  by  Hurricanes  Florence  and  Michael.  He  said  BCM  felt  the  need  to  help  neighborhoods  in  the  Conway  area  because  many  FMU  students  are  from  there.    

“The  purpose  of  the  trip  was  to  serve  people  in  our  area  and  give  them  a  sense  of  hope  again,”  Danford  said.  “We  wanted  them  to  know  that  people  care  and  are  there  to  support  them  during  difficult  times.  We  also  wanted  them  to  know  that  God  loves  them,  even  during  hard  times.”

Senior  Syquita  Jones  said  she  got  involved  in  this  outreach  event  because  Conway  is  home  to  her,  and  she  wanted  to  help  people  get  back  up  after  the  hurricane.    

“This  event  has  shown  me  how  great  community  is,  and  that  it’s  okay  to  ask  for  help  and  to  help  others  who  sometimes  can’t  help  themselves.”  Jones  said.  “Going  on  this  trip  helped  me  value  more  personal  things,  and  appreciate  the  things  I  have,  because  they  could  be  taken  away  in  the  blink  of  an  eye.”

Junior  middle-level  education  major  Joel  Taylor  said  he  decided  to  participate  in  this  event  because  he  saw  how  heavy  of  an  impact  the  hurricanes  had  on  people.  He  said  hurricane  relief  events  are  extremely  beneficial  and  that  the  work  his  group  did  would  have  cost  the  homeowners  at  least  $20,000.   

“I  got  involved  in  this  event  because  I  saw  the  devastation  that  the  hurricane  had,  and  I  wanted  to  make  a  difference  in  people’s  lives,”  Taylor  said.  “I  feel  like  it’s  always  important  to  support  neighboring  communities  in  times  of  need.”

Richard  Brown,  senior  psychology  major,  BCM  intern  and  president  of  the  Student  Alumni  Association,  said  he  learned  about  the  need  for  help  and  wanted  to  pitch  in.

 “Being  involved  in  opportunities  like  these  shapes  your  perspective,  it  allows  you  to  actually  see  what  is  happening  beyond  the  television,”  Brown  said.  “This  emergency  impacted  me  as  a  person  to  realize  and  remember  everything  is  temporary.”

Taylor  recommended  that  other  students  join  future  events  like  this  one.    

“I  believe  this  event  grew  me  as  a  person.  I  was  skeptical  about  the  work  we  were  doing  before  we  got  there  but  afterward  my  whole  perspective  was  changed,”  Taylor  said.  “I  would  do  another  event  like  this  in  a  heartbeat.”

Brown  also  recommended  that  students  participate  in  future  events  to  encourage  those  who  suffered  during  the  hurricanes.    

“It  could  all  happen  just  as  well  to  you,”  Brown  said.  “Why  not  remind  them  that  good  people  who  care  still  exist?  Especially  when  they  lose  it  all.  I  would  tell  other  students  and  encourage  them  that  they  would  get  to  change  somebody’s  life.  They  would  get  to  be  a  part  of  something  that  is  bigger  than  themselves.”

There  will  be  future  opportunities  to  help  with  disaster  relief  on  Dec.  15-20  to  continue  doing  Mud  Out  and  possibly  begin  rebuilding  homes.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Home
Student ministry provides hurricane relief