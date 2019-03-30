Alumni and students get a head start on their futures

Over 50 employers came to FMU’s annual career fair on March 20 in the Smith University Center to recruit students and alumni for a diverse range of jobs and opportunities in the area.

Students could find information from employers ranging internships to on-the-spot interviews for full- or part-time jobs.

FMU’s career advising department hosted the event. Senior Administrative Assistant Janice Smith and other volunteers sat at the registration table, helping students sign up for the fair.

“The career fair is open to all students,” Smith said. “We host this event in order to give students job opportunities while they are in school or for the ones graduating.”

April Orange came as a representative for the School of Medical Technology looking for students to attend their program.

The School of Medical Technology has an affiliate agreement with the school that allows biology majors to take dual courses and potentially work as a medical technician while still working toward their degree.

“We are looking for dedicated, focused students,” Orange said.

Some companies came with very specific needs. Honda came looking specifically for students who had an interest in mechanical engineering. Organizations like The CARE House of the Pee Dee (CARE House) came to offer jobs, internships and bring awareness to their projects and what they do in the community.

Volunteer Coordinator Allana Hilley came as a representative for The CARE House.

“This year we are doing a 5k/10k run, a fun run and a costume contest for the best-dressed superhero,” Hilley said. “We would love for students to come out and show their support.”

The CARE House is a non-profit organization that advocates for and promotes the health of child abuse victims.

“We actually have a lot of Francis Marion students that volunteer and help out,” Hilley said.

There was also a high need for teachers; more than ten schools and school districts came looking for teachers.

Marion County school district employer Melanie Dozier told students that there is a lot of job security as a teacher and that there are many opportunities available to them.

“We always need teachers, a lot of them,” Dozier said.

FMU students of all different classifications came dressed in business professional attire hoping to get an internship or job opportunity.

Senior Andrew Mccaskill came with the goal of securing an internship that would further his experience in finance.

“I was able to get four different opportunities from four different employers and was promised two follow up interviews,” Mccaskill said.

There were several police departments at the event. Some came from as far away as Charlotte and others as close as Marion.

Many students were able to meet multiple employers and learned about potential jobs for when they graduate.

“I think it was a great thing that the school did,” Mccaskill said. “It allows us students to go out and network and get familiar with these employers that we might one day work for.”