IFC kicks of recruitment

The Intrafraternity Council (IFC) kicked off their annual fall recruitment Monday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Lee Nursing Building, where they introduced themselves to potential new members.

IFC is made up of two fraternities, Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) and Kappa Alpha Order (KA). The organization is led by student life specialist Kevin Shupp, who has been working with IFC as co-director since fall of 2018. He was named IFC director before the beginning of the fall 2019 semester.

“We do a recruitment every fall and spring, so this is my third recruitment,” Shupp said. “This is the best turnout we’ve had so far–really good numbers, and we are growing and growing.”

TKE is currently led by senior finance major Matthew Vinson, who has been a member since fall of 2016. TKE has been on campus since 1997 and currently has 13 active members.

“We had a big group of guys come out and it’s good to see IFC growing each year since I have been in,” Vinson said. “I hope my fraternity and Kappa Alpha Order are able to get a good group of guys from this recruitment.”

KA’s current president is senior accounting and finance double-major Christian Owens, who went through recruitment in the spring of 2017. KA has been on campus since 1974 and also has 13 active members.

“This is a great group of guys here this year,” Owens said. “I hope our organization is able to get as many as possible during this recruitment.”

Freshman Fulmer Collins was informed about recruitment through Cameron Crisp, a sophomore and member of TKE. Collins explained that he chose to go through the recruitment process in hopes of becoming a part of a fraternity to better himself and become a part of a brotherhood.

Similarly, freshman Matthew Truesdale chose to participate in recruitment in hopes of building friendships and becoming involved on campus and in the community.

“It’s a great support system for young men entering college,” Truesdale said. “It’s a great way to get on your feet and get involved with a good crowd of people.”

IFC’s recruitment is a week long event where potential new members may receive a bid from one or both of the organizations.