AKA hosts first “Keys to Success” party

The FMU Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority hosted their Keys to Success Vision Board Party on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6:08 p.m. in the Leatherman Science Facility.

Students packed the classroom filling almost every seat.

The students were split up into groups of people they didn’t know and were challenged with making a vision board that expressed their goals.

At the front of the classroom, the AKA’s decorated tables with magazines and art utensils for the students to make boards.

To keep the students satisfied while they worked, AKA provided them with drinks, chips and music playing in the background.

AKA’s Graduate Advisor Teresa Moses attended the event to make sure things ran smoothly.

The students were eager and got to know a lot about each other through creating their vision boards.

AKA member Chynna McLendon said the goal of the event was for students to connect with other students to see if they had some similar goals or aspirations.

This was the first time AKA has hosted a vision board party.

“We wanted to try something new,” Kristen Bolus, the AKA program chair, said.

Bolus also said the student’s vision boards would help keep them focused on their goals.

“We wanted them to tell the girls how to envision their future success,” Bolus said. “Most of the time we get caught up and forget the big picture.”

As the evening went on, the AKAs walked around engaging with students and trying to get to know them.

“It’s important for us to engage with the student body,” said Bolus. “That’s one of the main reasons we host events.”

While the students were building their vision boards, their chapter president, Naetosha Young, led the discussion about success.

Young asked the students how they defined success.

The student’s answers varied from what they wanted for their own personal success to the broad ways people can be successful.

“Success is when you’ve achieved all personal objectives and you’re satisfied with your current status in life,” Adam Rose, member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity, said.

Other students talked about how their goals were to have a big family and live a comfortable life. Other students had short term goals like getting good grades and excelling on FMU’s campus.

Young also asked students what are some pointers they could give someone else to help them achieve their goals.

“As AKAs, one of our core principles is to serve all mankind,” McLendon said.

The AKAs host events like these to provide service to the student body and encourage success.

Over 30 students came out to create vision boards and, hopefully, discovered a way to remember the big picture.