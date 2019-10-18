FMU hosts Oktoberfest

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

FMU hosted its first Oktoberfest from 12:30–4 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Griffin Athletics Complex.

The office of student life organized the event, but they had assistance from other organizations to help run it, such as the Campus Activities Board, Teaching Fellows and the Gender Sexuality Alliance. The event began with the Patriot Color Run and afterwards there was live music and food trucks like Smokeology, Freckles and Giggles, George’s Funnel Cakes, and German food by the Wurst Wagon along with a beer tent. Attendees could also play games like cornhole.

Alex McGill, student life specialist, said this was the first time that FMU has held the event. She said it was partly inspired by students because it was a way to have their own unique version of a color run at FMU.

“When I first started, I talked to a bunch of students about things they’d like to see on campus,” McGill said. “And I thought this would be a really good event for students. One reason we didn’t make it timed is that we wanted to make sure students of all abilities could participate. We wanted to do something that would try to boost students and be inclusive.”

McGill also said with everyone who was involved and having a larger turnout than those who had registered, the event was a success.

“We had a ton of students come out and help, which is wonderful,” McGill said. “Students helping students is always great. We’ve had a really great turnout. Overall, it’s just been a nice, pretty day and a great opportunity for students. We wanted to get people out of their dorms and have them do something on campus.”

Emma Driggers, a French and history double major, said she wanted to attend because it was a newer event and she had volunteered to throw color.

“I didn’t actually run it myself; I was throwing color, which I think might have been more fun,” Driggers said. “I remember First Friday, which was similar to this, but they didn’t have all the music and stuff. It was nice to have something this year that’s different later on; the weather’s nicer. I like all the live music and I think the Color Run was a good idea because everyone seemed to enjoy it and it got people to come out.”

After the festival, participants could watch two home soccer games: the FMU women’s soccer vs. Georgia Southwestern State University and the FMU men’s soccer vs. Flagler College.