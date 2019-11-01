Campus confidence boost

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Kappa Delta sorority (KD) hosted “Confidence Week” on Oct. 14 – 18 to empower FMU students.

KD’s public relations chair Rachel Stevens organized “Confidence Week” and the other events that were included. Their goal was to promote and encourage confidence on campus with students in general, but they wanted to especially focus on women. The weeklong event was inspired by Kappa Delta’s Confidence Coalition to promote confidence in young women on campus and in the community.

Adeleigh Harrington, a senior member of KD, explained that it is important to promote confidence at an early age.

“One of our philanthropies works with kids,” Harrington said. “Our belief is that if you encourage kids to be confident, they will grow up to be confident adults. The same idea applies to students; promoting confidence will encourage them to create a better campus environment.”

KD set up a table on the Founders Hall (FH) lawn on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. where sisters asked passing students to write something that gives them confidence or makes them feel better. They also passed out cookies and encouraging notes to students who stopped to participate. On Oct. 18 they set up a table in front of FH so students could pop balloons, revealing a positive message.

Camryn Harris, a member of Alpha Delta Pi, stopped by Tuesday morning to support KD’s event and get a confidence boost.

“I thought it was a great idea to increase awareness for self-positivity and self-love,” Harris said. “Many students, male or female, struggle with self-love. I know I do. KD’s event made me think of things about myself that make me strong and things that I am thankful for, like my sisterhood and my family, that remind me why they love me and why I should love myself.”

Caitlyn McCoy, a second-year member of KD, said she believes this week is an important and valuable experience. She also explained that seeing the smiles on students’ faces after writing or reading something positive made this week feel like a success. She hopes that through their events and promoting self-love, they will encourage students to love themselves every day.

“I think it’s important to teach women they’re allowed to be confident,” McCoy said. “Sometimes being confident is seen as bragging or being full of yourself, but there’s a difference between that and acknowledging, ‘I’m a strong, beautiful woman and it’s okay for me to think and know that.’”