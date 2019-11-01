CASA facilitates future success through career fair

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

FMU’s Center for Academic Success and Advising hosted its annual fall career fair from 1-3:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 in the Smith University Center, where students had the opportunity to meet with possible future employers.

Over 50 employers came to recruit FMU students for a variety of different jobs. The jobs ranged from education to various business positions.

Some jobs led to on the spot interviews for full-time or part-time positions. There were also different FMU graduate programs scouting for future graduate students.

Janice Smith, the senior administrative assistant of career development, sat at the registration table along with other student workers helping students to sign in.

The career fair was open to all students to provide job opportunities while they are in school or for graduating students.

Karen Kaercher, a human resources specialist from McLeod Health, came looking for future applicants to be a part of the McLeod family.

Kaercher explained that even though they were looking for information systems, biology and chemistry majors, being a healthcare administration major has its benefits, too.

“If you’re starting off as an entry-level worker in the healthcare field, you need to start at the bottom and build your way up in our organization,” Kaercher said. “If you’re a healthcare administration major and looking to work at McLeod, starting off at our café or even fitness center can get you in some doors at our company.”

A lot of companies came with other detail-orientated needs from students, like customer service.

Detoria Mason from Assurant said they have several positions open at their company. Some include customer care specialist, customer care leader and research specialist.

Assurant is a company that tracks insurance for home owners. This company works for several different mortgage companies and makes sure their clients are insured.

“A customer care specialist receives inbound calls from our homeowners, an insurance agency, or sometimes even a mortgage company,” Mason said. “Typically, they’re calling to make sure their insurance has been paid.”

FMU students of all different classifications came out dressed in professional business attire hoping to get an internship or job opportunity.