FMU ranks in top ten online universities

The SR Education Group released their 2020 rankings for the best online colleges in the country; among them, FMU was ranked #6.

Founded in 2004, SR Education Group is a leading education research publisher and has researched 1,943 online colleges to determine the best online schools in the nation. The rankings on GuidetoOnlineSchools.com highlight online colleges that provide the best return on investment, using alumni salary data from PayScale and tuition rates from official school websites.

CEO of SR Education Group, Sung Rhee, said the organization has been publishing school rankings for the past 10 years and has strived for excellence in their rankings.

“In our 10th year of publishing college rankings, we are proud to lead the way in offering the most accurate, comprehensive and accessible rankings for online students,” Rhee said. “We know that program costs and returns on investments are two objective, important factors to current students. This is why we have spent the past year researching over 1,900 schools to highlight the best online colleges of 2020.”

FMU’s ranking came from the annual tuition that was collected from the RN to BSN degree as a representation of the school’s tuition rate for this subject. The annual tuition for this degree is $12,524. This compared to the median salary of $64,800 helped secure FMU as the #6 online college in the nation.

FMU offers an online bachelor’s degree in RN to BSN; two online master’s degrees in Teaching and Learning, and MSN-Nurse Educator; an online doctoral degree in MSN-DNP; and an online certificate program in Post-Master’s Nurse Educator.

Based on student reviews from GradReports.com, FMU has a 100 percent recommendation rate for a public, non-profit university.