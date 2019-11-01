National Day on Writing gets spooky with short stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students came out to celebrate the National Day on Writing hosted by the FMU Snow Island Review (SIR) on Oct. 17.

Members of SIR set up a tent outside and encouraged students to stop by and do quick little writing exercises.

The students had the option to write Haikus, sonnets and horror stories to celebrate the spirit of Halloween and create short stories.

After the students were finished completing writing exercises, they were able to hang them on display stands behind the tent.

SIR was hoping to show students the relief and joy that can come from writing.

Poetry editor Kristen Woodard came out to volunteer and let students know about the submission opportunities for SIR.

“A lot of the time, we associate writing with research papers and long essays that are not really interesting, but today we were hoping to show students that writing is actually fun,” Woodard said.

Sigma Tau Delta members collaborated with SIR and came to volunteer at the tent.

Hosting events like this also allow students to learn about the different clubs that are here for the students.

Kelcey Williams, a member of the English honors society, was happy to be able to share her joy of writing with other students on campus.

“Writing shows a person’s intelligence but most importantly it is something that expresses things that you don’t want to say verbally,” Williams said.

The National Day on Writing was also during FMU’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

“I think there are definitely mental health benefits in writing because of how relieved people feel once they finish expressing themselves,” Williams said.

As the only literary and art journal on campus geared toward encouraging students to express themselves through various forms of writing, SIR used this day as a way to bring awareness to their organization.

Students need writing in their everyday life and the National Day on Writing eliminates the stress and anxiety associated with writing in schools.

“We have to write anyway, so why not find something we enjoy about it,” Woodard said.

Sophomore Makayla O’Neal, a graphic arts design major, stopped by between her classes.

“I really enjoy writing in general, and I think it’s a good idea that they are using today to get more people involved with writing,” O’Neal said.

SIR member Adeleigh Harrington also sat at the table hoping to recruit members for the organization.

“There are a lot of ways to get involved with SIR,” Harrington said. “We have something that is suitable for everyone.”