Pumpkin party at FMU

The Campus Activities Board (CAB) hosted a pumpkin carving party on Oct. 23 from 6-8 p.m. at the Grille.

The event was jam-packed as students and organizations came to show off their pumpkin carving skills.

Organizations piled in, signed up and were given their pumpkins to carve and decorate.

The FMU Diplomats, various honors societies, RAs and sororities came out to show some Halloween spirit.

The pumpkin party was a preliminary event to the main event that will take place the following Saturday. Students were given the option to keep their pumpkin or donate it to be displayed at the upcoming FM A’Glow event. The different organizations all donated their pumpkins to be displayed at the FM A’Glow event.

Naetosha Young, president of FMU’s Iota Xi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority, came with a few members from her sorority.

“It was a great way for us to get involved and also bond and get closer with each other,” Young said.

The AKA’s decorated AKA-themed pumpkins to represent their sorority in the FM’A Glow event.

CAB Executive Chair Maitland Weaver, along with other CAB, members worked hard getting the pumpkins and putting on the event.

Although CAB had a lot of pumpkins, they began to run out as more students showed up.

CAB ended up having to borrow pumpkins from another event they were hosting the next day to make sure everyone got a pumpkin.

“We were only expecting 40-50 students,” Weaver said. “When we had over 100 throughout the night, we were very surprised.”

CAB made sure the students knew that they were not restricted in using their creativity when carving their designs.

“We wanted them to express themselves through their decorations,” Weaver said.

Having the pumpkin carving party in the Grille got students involved who didn’t know about the event before walking in.

Junior Nyquera Chisholm, an accounting and finance major, was one of the students who came out to carve a pumpkin.

“Originally, I had no idea this was going on, but as I was getting food and I saw what they were doing,” Chisholm said. “I thought it would be a great idea to carve a pumpkin.”

Students with different levels of artistic abilities were able to get really creative and showcase their talents.

“I hadn’t done pumpkin carving since kindergarten, but it was very easy once I got the hang of it,” Chisholm said.

Because so many students came out, there were not a lot of decoration materials to go around.

“The lack of supplies actually helped me and my friend to really be creative with the way we decorated and carved our pumpkins,” Chisholm said.

The event helped build community among students and it got a lot of students out of their rooms to just relax and have a good time.