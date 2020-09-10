Students have sweet treats and meet the Greeks

The Student Life Office sponsored an Ice Cream Social for the first Greek life event of the year from 4-7 p.m. on Sept. 4 outside the Smith University Center.

Ten Greek organizations decorated tents with their organizations’ letters and colors:

Alta Delta Pi, Kappa Delta, Zeta Tau Alpha, Kappa Alpha Order, Tau Kappa Epsilon, Pi Kappa Alpha, Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi and Sigma Gamma Rho.

Many of the organizations said they were happy to be able to get out and interact with everyone.

The event was organized to help introduce the students to all the Greek fraternities and sororities on campus.

Kamren Spann, a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity incorporated, was one of the Greeks excited to be out with the students and informing people about their organization.

“We are basically just here to represent, show our name, show our brand and if anybody is interested, they can come talk to us and we can give people insight on what we do and what we are about,” Spann said.

Along with the ice cream, there was music and different outside games for students to enjoy.

Throughout the event different fraternities and sororities strolled to the music playing in the background.

Students were happy to see people interacting and just having fun with each other.

Junior nursing major Alysia Simmons was one of the students who enjoyed being out among her peers.

“Even though we still had to be safe and social distance as best as we could, I liked how the event was normal, like things were before the pandemic,” Simmons said. “People were laughing and walking around together.”

Simmons was impressed with the normalcy at the event and it made her optimistic about returning to in-person classes.

“Three weeks ago, nothing was really happening on campus,” Simmons said. “There wasn’t really anybody here and we had different restrictions, but now things will hopefully be returning to normal.”

Simmons said she realized how everyone, despite what organization they were in, was able to have fun with each other.

“Everyone was so nice to each other and overall it was a good experience.” Simmons said.

Members of the Student Life Office said there will be more events for Greeks to come out and interact with the community.