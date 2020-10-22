FMU’s Got Talent brings in special guests

Aleah Smalls sings “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Lauryn Hill

The Campus Activities Board (CAB) hosted the second round of “FMU’s Got Talent” from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 14 in the Chapman Auditorium.

In the midst of the pandemic, CAB said they are working hard to provide the sense of normalcy the students are craving.

“Students come to college for the experience,” said student life coordinator Alex McGill. “So that’s what we are trying to do.”

The second round of judging featured 13 acts.

Because of the pandemic, CAB was restricted in how many students were allowed to come in unlike previous years.

This year McGill said they were able to only seat up to 110 people for the show.

During the first round of FMU’s Got Talent, CAB decided to go without using a judge to ensure everyone’s safety, but changed their minds for the second round.

McGill said she realized that the audience enjoyed having judges last semester and fed off their energy and responses to the performers.

“The role of the judges is to critique the performers,” McGill said. “So we realized not having that element took away from the experience.”

CAB invited last year’s winner, Rischard Brown, to serve as the judge.

Senior mass communication major Kristen Woodard performed original spoken word poetry for the second year in a row.

Woodard said that even though things were different she enjoyed herself.

“This year’s talent show was a very fun experience,” Woodard said.

Woodard also said the only difference between performing during the pandemic was having to wear a mask backstage before they performed.

McGill said the show hosts and judges had to put in more work than usual because of the restrictions on the size of the audience.

Tarchea Brown, a senior political science major, and Corvon Burgess, a sophomore computer science major, were the show hosts for the entire night.

Burgess and Brown kept the audience engaged and laughing all throughout the night.

“Corvon and Tarchea are a great balance,” McGill said. “And they really have more on their shoulders as host this year than in previous years.”