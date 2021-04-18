Tasty treats from trucks

FMU Student Life held Food Truck Thursday on April 1 on the University Center (UC) lawn.

The food trucks invited to campus were Yaad Kitchen, Piggyback and Sunshine’s Sweet Creations. While the food trucks varied in menus and prices, the demand for delicious food was immense. With music provided by DJ Snipes, students enjoyed great food, great music and an opportunity to gather safely in an open space.

Yaad Kitchen served authentic Jamaican cuisine such as jerk chicken, oxtails and curry chicken. The side options were rice and peas, rasta pasta, cabbage and rolls. The menu prices were fairly low, and the student demand was high, attracting a long line of students.

Yaad Kitchen can often be found at a new site in Florence called Eats on the Creek. Eats on the Creek is a food truck service in which various trucks participate and offer great food options to the Florence community. Yaad Kitchen can be found on Instagram @yaadkitchen.

Piggyback’s food truck served barbeque and catfish. The menu consisted of burgers, wraps, loaded fries and catfish tacos. The prices ranged close to $11 and accepted cash only. Like Yaad Kitchen, students enjoyed this truck as well. In addition to having a food truck business, Piggyback BBQ & Catfish also has a restaurant in Lake City, SC. Piggyback’s also offers services at the Eat on the Creek site. Piggyback’s can be found on Instagram @piggybacks_bbq_catfish.

Sunshine’s Sweet Creations offered sweets such as funnel cakes, lemonades and cheesecake. Often, as students left trucks like Yaad Kitchen or Piggyback’s BBQ & Catfish, they went to Sunshine’s Sweet Creations to complete their meals. Funnel cakes are a frequent fan favorite, and speaking to most students proved just that. Sunshine’s Sweet Creations can be found on Instagram @sunshine_sweet_creations.

Food Truck Thursday was a great way for students to enjoy new food options and convene in a safe, open-spaced environment. Food Truck Thursday typically provides services for a few hours on campus for students. The prices are reasonable, the flavors are excellent and the portions are worth the price.