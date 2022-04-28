Jahylin Baxter Takes Home The Victory in FMU’s Got Talent Finale

The Campus Activities Board (CAB) hosted the FMU’s Got Talent Finale on Tuesday, March 29, in Chapman Auditorium.

After the hosts, Malcolm Armstrong, a junior in mechanical engineering major and CAB member, and Jayla Frieson, a junior majoring in theater tech and design, opened the finale, the show began with a poem written and performed by Samiya Pinkney titled “That Type of Love.” Her poem focused on the love she wanted and what she believed all women want.

The second performance of the night was by Cheyanne Crosby. While singing “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars, she changed the lyrics to focus on the woman’s perspective.

Crosby’s performance was followed by Jahylin Baxter, a junior majoring in secondary English education. His performance began with spoken words as he stood behind a curtain. The curtains then opened, revealing two dancers – one in all black and the other in all white. As Jahylin sang the song “Never Enough” from the film “The Greatest Showman,” the dancers’ moves were aligned with his words. As the song ended, his parents came onto the stage and hugged him. The performance received a standing ovation from the audience.

The final performance featured Shybleke Gregg, a junior, who sang “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion.

After the last performance, the intermission started, and CAB presented a QR code for the audience to scan with their phones to vote for their top two favorites. CAB members also posted the link to its Instagram for remote voting. During the intermission, Armstrong performed a freestyle rap. The Young Gifted and Blessed (YGB) Gospel Choir followed, singing three pieces during the remainder of the intermission.

When the show continued, the contestants were called back on stage to announce the winners of the night. The first runner-up was Cheyanne Crosby, who won $250. The winner of FMU’s Got Talent, with a prize of $500, was Jahylin Baxter.

“I definitely think Jahylin deserved that ‘W,’ especially with involving his parents in the performance,” Dashawna Black, a junior majoring in health administration, said. “All of the contestants also did amazing.”

CAB members asked all contestants to prepare a second performance as an encore for the audience in case they won. For Baxter’s second performance, he sang “Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler.

Taking his victory with respect for both the other contestants and future contestants, Baxter recognized a desire to help aspiring students.

“Next year, I’m planning to help out other contestants who are auditioning for the show if they want my help,” Baxter said.

If you believe you have a talent, FMU’s Got Talent is hosted every semester, with three rounds in both the fall and spring. Students may email CAB at fmucab@fmarion.edu for information regarding future auditions and presentations of FMU’s Got Talent.