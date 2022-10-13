Crime Report 10-13-22

We ask that anyone having information about any crimes committed on campus call 661-1109. You don’t need to tell us who you are; just tell us what you know. You can provide your information anonymously through our “Silent Witness” page at on the campus police web site (http://www.fmarion.edu/about/police ). In the past, “Silent Witness” reports have provided leads on cases under investigation. Thanks to those community members concerned with keeping FMU safe and secure. Please be our eyes and ears out there…. We need you to help us to help you.

9/28/2022-Liquor Law Violations

An officer received a call from an RA regarding a student resident being intoxicated at McDonald’s. The student resident had called the RA to inform her of her whereabouts and level of intoxication. The officer went to McDonald’s to locate the student, but the student had left the building. After a call was made to the student, the officer was able to locate the student at the BP gas station with a group of friends. After determining how the students came to be drunk at BP, the officer escorted the students back onto campus.

9/26/2022-Telephone Calls-Obscene, Harassing

Two officers met with a student in response to threatening text messages sent from an ex-boyfriend about exposing inappropriate pictures. The ex-boyfriend called her bad names and sent Snapchat messages from inside a Forest Villas apartment. The student claimed she was worried as the ex-boyfriend was a “hot-head” and had been physical in the past. The officers observed a car registered to the ex-boyfriend parked in Lot G.

9/28/2022-Vandalism of Property

An officer met with a student resident about damage to her car; it appeared to have been keyed with two long scratches on the driver’s side. The officer asked her when she had last operated the vehicle and if she had an idea about whom the culprit could be. The student resident said the only person she could think of was her ex-boyfriend who she had broken up with a few weeks prior. The officer took photos of the car and issued an incident report.

9/6/2022-Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts or Accessories

A student resident went to the police department to report a stolen parking decal. She had placed the decal on her car a few weeks prior and noticed it was missing. The student was provided a replacement decal and the previous decal number was flagged as being stolen property.

9/2/2022-Trespass of Real Property

Two officers responded to a report of a group of males flashing money and harassing females in the Ervin Dining Hall laundry room. The officer who received the call activated the body cam before walking into the laundry room. The suspects fled the room and the officers followed. One was a student and the rest were non-students. The officers stopped them and spoke to them for about an hour, but a few did not have valid identification. The officers followed the non-students off campus to ensure their departure and issued all non-students with trespass notices.