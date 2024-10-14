Career Fairs to be Held This Week

Various Career Fairs focusing on different majors will be hosted by the Center for Academic Success and Advancement (CASA) throughout the week of Oct. 14 and on Oct. 25.

During each Career Fair, students will be given a chance to meet professionals in their desired career fields. On each day, a different major-focused Career Fair will take place in different locations.

On Monday, Oct. 24, education, English, history and modern languages will host their Career Fair in the School of Business and Education building. The following day, business majors host theirs in the same location.

On Wednesday, STEM and computer science will see their Career Fair held in the Honors Center (HC) lobby. Thursday will then see fine arts, mass communications, psychology, sociology and political science majors also in the HC lobby.

The following week will have the speech-language pathology majors’ Career Fair in the Leatherman Medical Complex in downtown Florence on Oct. 25.

Registration to attend these events will be on the Handshake app. Career Fairs have been hosted on campus for years, as they have proven themselves to assist students both old and new in learning more about their desired career fields and making possible connections in those fields.

For any questions regarding the career fairs, one should reach out to CASA or view their page on the FMU website.