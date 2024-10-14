SGA Swears in New Senators

FMU’s active Student Government Association (SGA) swore in 11 new senators on Oct. 3 in the Smith University Center (UC).

These results come from a semester-long effort by the SGA to raise awareness of the organization, gaining new senators.

“My goal for this semester was to at least double the number of senators we had last year, which was a success,” Matthew Dixon, junior biology major and SGA President, said. “A big part in pulling some in was the new scholarship we are offering, but I also believe the campaigning done by me and other long-term SGA members was also a big help.”

Jordan Greene, senior history and political science double major and SGA Vice President, expressed his excitement for the potential the new senators bring to their executive board’s future.

“This new surplus in senators has not only drastically boosted morale for the SGA but the advisors as well,” Dixon said. “With more hands to help with projects, we will not be stretched as thin.”

On top of the morale boost and extra hands, this has also greatly helped their goal of raising awareness for the SGA across campus.

“One of our main goals this year is to ensure that SGA will be seen on campus and that the student body knows that we are here for them to voice their concerns,” Dixon said.

The SGA hosts several events on campus throughout the year, notably helping to host events during Homecoming Week in the spring. One of their next events will be held in the Rogers Library at the end of the semester, with more plans to reignite older SGA events.

“An event we are planning for later this semester is handing out treats during finals week in partnership with the library,” Dixon said. “The two main treats will be donut holes and fresh fruit. We also hope to have a couple of other snacks to hand out. They had something similar to this before covid and we believe this would be something great to bring back for the students.”

The SGA is open for all current students to sign up for. While each position does require an election to be voted in, they are always open to new members. For any questions regarding the SGA, one can contact an SGA senator or executive officer or see them in their office located in the UC.