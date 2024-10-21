Student Health Hosts Wellness Wednesday

FMU’s Student Health hosted a “Wellness Wednesday” event on Oct. 9 in the Smith University Center rooms 215 and 218.

The event provided students with a much-needed break during the semester when many begin to face academic pressures.

“Mental health affects your overall health,” Amy Shockley, Student Health nurse practitioner, said. “If you are stressed mentally, it is going to affect you physically.”

The event organizers explained that the primary goal was to encourage healthy mental and physical habits among students. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance overall well-being within the student body. They aimed to inspire students to adopt healthier habits by demonstrating and fostering a supportive environment for these practices. Wellness Wednesday was able to address the pressure and stress that come with academic life, especially here at the collegiate level.

Thanks to the various activities offered by Student Health, students were able to momentarily disconnect from their academic lives and focus on their health.

“We’re always trying to find something new and different that would always be beneficial to students,” Shockley said. “A spa day close to midterms is a good way to help students relax and hopefully teach them things to use beyond just that day.”

The Wellness Wednesday event featured a variety of relaxing activities and fun treats. Participants had the opportunity to enjoy foot massages, essential oils, jewelry making, mandala coloring, and, one of the more popular attractions of the event, free smoothies from Smoothie King.

Organizers were pleased to see more students participate than they had initially anticipated. The diverse range of activities attracted many students looking for a break from academics, fostering an inviting environment for participation.

With the overwhelming success the event drew, Student Health expressed an interest in making Wellness Wednesday a more regular event. The goal is to include it in the university calendar to provide consistent access to resources that promote healthy habits.

