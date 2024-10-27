FMU Hosts Two-Week Career Fair

Over 100 employers participated in FMU’s annual Career Fair from Oct. 14 to Oct. 25 across campus.

The Career Fair offered students valuable opportunities for internships and full-time job placements after graduation. Each day was dedicated to a different major or majors, with various employers in that field networking with students to provide job opportunities and discuss available positions.

Deon Evans, director of the Career Center, emphasized the fair’s purpose.

“The career fair is set up for students to take advantage of the social aspect of professionalism,” Evans said. “Students can build relationships with employers and get connected with internships and full-time employment.”

This year, the Career Fair took place in multiple locations, such as the new School of Education and Business building, which improved accessibility for students and faculty when compared to previous years, where it was limited to the Honors Center.

Students are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes to these events. To help them prepare, Evans conducts several resume-building workshops each semester, focusing on key topics like creating professional resumes, appropriate dress attire and effective engagement with employers.

The next Career Fair is scheduled for Spring 2025 in the gymnasium to better accommodate employers’ needs. Internships and job opportunities for the fall 2025 semester will be offered here.