Faculty Senate Meets for the First Time of the Academic Year

The university’s Faculty Senate convened in the Lowrimore Auditorium this Thursday, Sept. 23, for the first time since April, addressing proposals, committee and policy updates as well as upcoming campus events. The meeting, led by Faculty Senate Chair Sharon O’Kelley, began promptly at 3:45 p.m. and adjourned at 3:55 p.m., lasting only 10 minutes. Despite its brevity, the meeting contained a plethora of important information.

Beginning with the Senate Executive Committee, O’Kelley confirmed and welcomed 11 new members that were added to the Senate. In addition, Lauren Perez, a professor of political science, was confirmed to be their two-year term parliamentarian.

The meeting then moved to the matters of the Graduate Council. Faculty were reminded that the “Fall Commencement Ceremony” will take place Saturday, Dec. 13. Following this announcement, the Graduate Council then made a motion to approve a proposal from the Provost’s Office. This proposal suggested adding a satisfactory/unsatisfactory option to the Graduate Academic Information Grading System. The change would give graduate students more flexibility in their course records and reduce pressure in elective classes. A notion was made to move forward this proposal, and it was met with resounding approvals.

Once the Graduate Council’s matters were settled, the Senate moved to review a proposal from the Department of Speech-Language Pathology. This proposal included six modifications, ranging from revising personal statement instructions to better align with the Communication Sciences and Disorders Centralized Application System (CSDCAS), to changing course titles and credit hours. For example, course 545 received a new title, “Multicultural Considerations for Service Delivery,” reflecting updated course content, while adjustments to courses 550, 580, 601 and 621 updated credit hours to match program requirements. A notion was made to move forward with this proposal, and it was approved.

After all council business matters were voted on, the floor then opened for announcements. Those announcements including: a screening of Alfonso Cuarón’s film Roma hosted by the Modern Languages Department on Sept. 25, and a community event Saturday at the campus observatory on Sept. 27. Faculty were also notified that new software will be introduced for end-of-course evaluations. The program will combine all evaluations into a single portal, replacing the current course-by-course format. University officials said the change will simplify the reviewing process for professors; their information being presented in one concise layout.

Before adjourning, O’Kelley reminded faculty that the next Senate meeting will be held on Oct. 9. Despite the short duration of the session, the efficient meeting drew praise from attendees for its clarity and organization.

“That never happens,” said Elizabeth Zahnd, a professor of French and coordinator of the Modern Languages French Program, reflecting the surprise of many faculty members at how quickly the session concluded.

Overall, the meeting provided an effective start to the academic year, keeping faculty informed on policy updates, curriculum modifications, and upcoming campus events while demonstrating a commitment to efficient governance.