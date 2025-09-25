Former South Carolina Supreme Court Justice Kaye Hearn holds Student Lecture at FMU

Francis Marion University has welcomed former South Carolina Supreme Court Justice Kaye Hearn, who served from 2009 to 2023, to provide her with the means to give lecture. Lecture took place on Wednesday, Sept. 24, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lee Nursing Building (LNB) and attracted more than 50 attendees, including students and organizers.

While Hearn was giving her lecture, she went over various topics. Most notably from those concerning the history of our nation surrounding slavery and the difficulty of acquiring voting rights for anyone who was not a white man. She even discussed some of her time as a lawyer and of some of the friends she cherishes.

Perhaps the most heartwarming topic she discussed involved a custody case between a father and his son. The boy, who lived with his mother, was taken care of by the father who happened to live next door. It was revealed that the two were not related by blood, which had traumatized the boy, as he had seen him as his actual father regardless. In pursuit of visitation, he brought the case to a lower court, which was denied. The case later came before Hearn, who believed that the man was his psychological father—also known as de facto parent to the courts, and gave him visitation rights. The South Carolina Supreme Court later affirmed her decision, and the two eventually lived together.

“He was the father, in every important way,” said Hearn.

Working as the only woman judge in the South Carolina Supreme Court during her tenure, Hearn had faced much prejudice. Some even thought of her to be unnecessary on the judiciary, despite her being the only female representation on the court at the time. Even now, the maximum amount of women on the South Carolina Supreme Court has not exceeded beyond one. The most recent female justice, Letitia H. Verdin, was elected by the South Carolina General Assembly on Jun. 5, 2024.

Coincidentally, while she was being interviewed for a lawyer position, she jokingly bonded with her interviewer “Bubba,” and was quickly given a position as a lawyer, despite her gender.

Hearn has also had a recent disdain for how judges are elected in the South Carolina Supreme Court, due to how money is being fundraised, now requiring a little more than $1 million being raised just to get on the ballot. Despite this, she thinks that there should be more diversity on the court. There hasn’t been any women of color, but there have been men of color, which she advocates for. Believing a diverse cast of judges can make others feel confident in the court.

When asked about what her favorite part of her career was, she said it was working with those who are on the younger side. Working with younger people gave her a new perspective on things, given that they are more full of energy. Helping people is also another favorite part of her career.

True to her values, she chose to be a lawyer in order to make a difference. Upset at how “unfair” the world was, she wanted to be someone who could change that. While she has enjoyed her time as a lawyer, she “would do it all over again” said Hearn.