2025 FMU Honors Reception held in Performing Arts Center

Francis Marion University’s Performing Arts Center was buzzing with life on the evening of Sept. 25, as the annual Honors Reception took place. This event celebrated the achievements of students, faculty and staff, while also highlighting upcoming academic endeavors.

Students and staff began arriving at the Performing Arts Center around 5:30 p.m., filling the lobby with conversation, and enjoying the plethora of food provided. After a while of mingling, the crowd moved into the auditorium, where the program began.

Director of Honors and Professor of History Christopher Kennedy opened the ceremony by giving thanks to faculty, staff, and administrators for everything that they have contributed to FMU’s community. He also took this time to praise a few of the new Honors courses being offered this year.

Kennedy then shifted to recognitions. He announced the retirement of biology professor Travis Knowles and history professor V. Scott Kaufman, before honoring last year’s Honors Student Advisory Council and introducing the new members: Megan Washington as Social Media Coordinator, Madison Montrose as Vice President, and Emily Palmer as President.

Next, he moved on to upcoming opportunities. Kennedy shared details of the 2025 Honors Fall Trip to Richmond, Virginia and then, with a dramatic drumroll, revealed the locations of the 2026 Honors Spring Trip: Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. He encouraged all Honors students to apply, as spots are limited.

To close the ceremony, Kennedy presented biology professor Jeremy Rentsch with the 2025 Faculty Member Mentor Award.