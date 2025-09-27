FMU set to “Stay Open” Monday as Tropical Storm Imelda Nears South Carolina Coast

According to Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students, LaTasha Brand Ford, Francis Marion University will not be closing due to the impending tropical storm 9, Imelda. She sent out an email to students on Sept. 27 with the necessary information:

“This could be a 2-to-3-day storm, beginning Monday afternoon and lasting through Wednesday, depending upon the influence of Humberto. The current forecast projects moderate rainfall amounts in our area. Much of this is speculative and is again dependent upon the intensity of Humberto. As of now, we anticipate that the university will stay open, and classes will be held on Monday. Neither the state (nor county) has provided any information regarding closures. Of course, any changes in path, velocity, or strength of the storm could alter this,” said Ford.

According to ABC 15’s Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski, Hurricane Humberto is now at a Category 5, with the winds reaching speeds up to 160 mph. He notes that Tropical Depression 9 is to intensify into Imelda by tonight before steadily intensifying into a hurricane by Monday night. The latest models from the National Hurricane Center predict that Imelda will slow down the South Carolina coast and not make landfall. However, it is not set in stone. Two low pressure troughs, two high-pressure ridges, and Humberto will influence the track of this storm.

He notes the potential timing, with impacts likely being Monday, Tuesday, or possibly even as late as Wednesday if the system is slow to move away. Rain showers are also expected on Monday, becoming more widespread and heavier at times on Tuesday. Minor flooding could occur, but nothing catastrophic. There are variations between models, with some projecting two to three inches of rain while others are expecting as much as seven to nine inches along the coast.

“The intensity of Hurricane Humberto is actually a good thing because it will help pull Imelda away from the Carolina coast next week,” said Piotrowski.

In preparation for the storm, Governor Henry McMaster has declared a State of Emergency by issuing Executive Order 2025-33.

“As this storm approaches our coast, I am issuing a State of Emergency to ensure Team South Carolina is able to access and deploy the resources and personnel needed to prepare for and respond to this storm. While the storm’s arrival, speed, and intensity remain hard to predict, we do know that it will bring significant wind, heavy rainfall, and flooding across the entire state of South Carolina. We have seen this before. Now is the time to start paying attention to forecasts, updates, and alerts from official sources and begin making preparations,” said McMaster.

It is important to remember that this is a quickly evolving storm and, as aforementioned above, nothing is set in stone. Updates will be provided if conditions change and closures occur.

Potentially impacted areas are reminded to review emergency plans, build a disaster supply kit, stay informed and plan for power outages.

FMU students are encouraged to stay attentive to Swamp Fox alerts in case of changes in university schedule and operations. Please contact LaTasha Brand Ford via email at lbrand@fmarion.edu with any questions or concerns.