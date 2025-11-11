Students React as Campus Experiences First Snow of the Fall Season

Snow fell on Francis Marion University’s campus Monday night as temperatures dropped below freezing, marking the first official snowfall of the fall season.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning from 8 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday, with temperatures reaching as low as 25 degrees Fahrenheit. Students reported seeing the flurry around 8:30 p.m.

Some students were excited to see the snow. On-campus resident Louis Griggs, business management major, witnessed it and shared his thoughts.

“The snow was a surprise! It was just warm last week and this made my Monday 10 times better,” said Griggs.

Other students were not as excited. Shawn McMichael, mass communications major, was one of them.

“Too early for this weather, but hopefully they’ll cancel classes,” said McMichael.

A closure is unlikely according to campus officials, however students are advised to watch the weather as the day progresses. If one does occur, students will be notified via SwampFox Alerts, the university’s emergency notification system.