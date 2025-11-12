FMU hosts 18th annual Pee Dee Fiction and Poetry Festival

Students, faculty and members of the Florence community came to Francis Marion University to participate in the 18th annual Pee Dee Fiction and Poetry Festival. The festival was held on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 7–8, in Lowrimore Auditorium at the Cauthen Educational Media Center.



Attendees were invited to evening receptions at the Cottage afterward, where books by featured authors were available for purchase. Thursday’s program began at 10 a.m. with the first panel discussion and concluded at 8:15 p.m. with a book signing. Friday’s schedule ran from 9:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Organized by Professor of English Jo Angela Edwins, the festival celebrated literature with panel discussions and readings from acclaimed authors including Essie Chambers, Marcus Wicker, Dailihana Alfonseca and retired professor emeritus Ken Autrey, who taught creative writing, poetry and advanced composition in FMU’s English department until spring 2011.



Members from Snow Island Review—FMU’s student literary magazine—and the FMU Writing Center also participated, encouraging attendees to stop by their tables which featured pamphlets highlighting the opportunities they have for students.

From 6 to 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Autrey took the stage, introduced by Professor and Chair of English and Philosophy Meredith Love.

“As I was looking back at Ken’s work … I slipped into the afternoon of my life … I am so thankful for the emotions … and feelings captured in his writing,” said Love.

In response, Autrey joked, “Meredith doesn’t know it yet, but I am appointing her my official biographer.”

Autrey read excerpts from his poetry collection Circulation, published Dec. 5, 2023. The book reflects on his upbringing, parents, childhood, family and retirement.

“The strongest voices that guide us, if we’re lucky, are the voices of our parents,” said Autrey.

Behind him, a slideshow displayed the book’s cover—a pocket watch—symbolizing the passage of time and return to one’s roots. “The cover suggests the passage of time and the circulation back around,” said Autrey. He also shared a story from his childhood about avoiding piano practice before a lesson. “I prayed that my natural genius would blossom,” said Autrey.

He remarked that many of his poems result from “years of erratic labor.”

“I guess it’s not surprising that some of my poems refer to—writing,” said Autrey.

Snow Island Review—named after General Francis Marion’s Revolutionary War headquarters—is set to release its next issue, Volume 35, in April.

“We haven’t decided on an exact date yet, but please be on the lookout for flyers and more information next semester,” said Editor-in-Chief Madison Woodle.

Woodle said the journal is free and that the staff distributes copies at events such as its release party. Older issues are available at their office in Room 110 of Founders Hall.

“Here, we give away free copies of the journal and celebrate all our writers, artists, editors, publishers and everyone who helped create it,” said Woodle.

Students can find more information about Snow Island Review on the publication’s Instagram page or official website. Students interested in submitting their work can review the submission guidelines here.

Books by the featured authors are available for purchase on Amazon. For more information about the festival and other English department events, students are advised to contact Edwins via email.