FMU to Resume Operations Tuesday After Snowy Weekend

After a snowy weekend blanketed campus and disrupted normal operations, Francis Marion University is set to reopen Tuesday with a delayed start, resuming official operations at 11:00 a.m. and starting classes at 11:20 a.m.

University officials announced the delayed reopening to allow additional time for snow and ice depletion to ensure safer travel conditions for students, faculty and staff. The adjustment follows winter weather that affected campus activity over the weekend and on Monday. Dean of Students, Latasha Brand Ford, notified students and faculty of the delayed reopening in an email sent at 2:32 p.m. Monday.

“In order for regional roads to melt more extensively, the University will delay opening tomorrow until 11 a.m.,” Brand Ford wrote. “First classes will begin at 11:20.”

The National Weather Service issued a statement from their Wilmington headquarters debriefing conditions for Monday night going into Tuesday morning. A Swampfox Alert notification was also issued to mobile devices for those subscribed, containing the same message from Brand Ford. Additionally, according to officials, Ervin Dining Hall services will retain normal operating hours Tuesday morning, with breakfast service beginning at 7 a.m.

Over the weekend, many students living on campus at FMU took advantage of the snowfall, turning icy conditions into impromptu outdoor activities. Snowmen—both miniature and full-sized—dotted the frosted landscape as students slipped across slick walkways and gathered for snowball fights outside the Smith University Center. The largest gathering took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday, leaving participants with frozen fingers and blush-red faces.

Gallery • 2 Photos Photo by: Gabriel Smith A miniature snowman stands as snow falls on campus, one of many creations left behind as students took advantage of wintry conditions (Jan. 31, 2026).

Shawn McMichael, mass communications major, participated in the snowball fight, using an emptied trash can to carry snow for the ongoing battle.

“It’s on sight,” McMichael said as participants fled the scene.

One student also reflected on how she prepared for the winter weather and spent the weekend with her dog. Josie Feagin, nursing major, said she was initially hesitant to prepare for the storm.

“Before the snow came, I really just tried to make sure I had enough food and water in case the power went out,” Feagin said. “I honestly didn’t even think it was actually going to snow until it did.”

Feagin said her dog, Bexley, a 4-month-old cockapoo, joined her outdoors near the fountain located at the center of the Forest Villas Apartments, where they socialized with other students and pets.

“With me having class, Bexley hasn’t been able to see other dogs,” Feagin said. “Getting to watch him run around just made my day.”

With classes set to resume late Tuesday morning, the snowy weekend that halted university operations offered students a brief break—and, for many, a weekend they won’t soon forget. Students are encouraged to monitor weather and road conditions and to check FMU’s weather alerts website for any additional weather-related alerts or updates.