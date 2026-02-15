Spring Education Panel Connects FMU Students With Local Educators

Teacher candidates gathered Feb. 10 in the Harris Auditorium inside the School of Business and Education (SOBE) at 5 p.m. to gain insight and helpful advice from local educators.

Jeanne Gunter, associate dean of the School of Education, hosted the panel discussion. This year’s panel welcomed Wendy Frazier, Allie Tanner, Emily Llewelyn and Amber Bell to share their experiences as educators in South Carolina. Frazier has served as the principal of Dewey L. Carter Elementary School for 11 years and has worked with Florence 1 Schools for 29 years. Tanner is a third-grade English language arts and social studies teacher at Delmae Elementary School, Llewelyn is a first-year science teacher at Conway High School, and Bell is a first-year kindergarten teacher at Pate Elementary.

The panelists emphasized that strong teachings begin with relationships and intentionality.

“ “Teach to the human, not just academically,” — Allie Tanner, third-grade English language arts and social studies teacher

The educators also stressed the importance of formative assessment while teaching, which describes the learning process rather than the grading process. Through class discussions, small groups, immediate assessment and monitoring, teachers can determine what materials need to be retaught or when individual students need additional one-on-one support. Frazier encouraged future teachers to rely on the support of other colleagues when challenges arise.

“Teachers can only do so much. You absolutely have to pull on other people. Sometimes they need a fresh set of eyes, a fresh set of ears to say, ‘Yes, you can do this!’” Frazier said.

The educators noted that balance and being intentional are crucial as well, explaining the difficulty that first-year teachers face in fitting in and building relationships with students and staff. Bell noted that a simple “good morning” could make an impact. She also urged new teachers not to be afraid to engage in conversations with their colleagues.

Positive reinforcement was another theme of the discussion. Recognizing a student’s achievements—not just the mistakes—can increase motivation and willingness to learn. The teachers agreed that contacting parents to share positive news can strengthen relationships and make difficult conversations about behavioral issues easier.

Positive reinforcement applies to teachers as well. Tanner shared how she once gave 100 pairs of earrings to her staff, who were grateful. She said that while the gesture may seem insignificant, small things matter most because they show you care.

“Make each school year special,” Frazier said.

Midway through the panel, Gunter asked how technology, particularly artificial intelligence, has influenced classroom teaching. The educators responded that it can be beneficial for uploading study guides but cautioned that balance is necessary.

“[My students] can always get in contact with me if something happens. My kids actually crave using paper, so I think finding that balance is really important,” Tanner said.

Planning and using available resources are so important for teachers to prevent burnout and stress. This will allow educators to teach lessons more effectively and provide more useful and beneficial feedback to students.

“Be prepared and get good at managing your time,” Llewelyn said.

To learn about upcoming opportunities and important information for education majors, students can visit FMU’s School of Education website or contact Lindsay Simmons, associate professor of education, via email.