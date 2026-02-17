FMU Observatory Welcomes Community for February Stargazing Night

The Francis Marion University Observatory welcomed 25 attendees on Feb. 13 for a public stargazing event featuring views of Saturn, Jupiter and several celestial objects.

The event ran from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., allowing visitors to come and go throughout the evening. Guests gathered outside the observatory, where two Dobsonian telescopes were set up for viewing. The observatory, located behind the Richardson Center for the Child, has been in operation since 1981.

In one direction, attendees were in view of Jupiter and several of its moons: Europa, Callisto and Ganymede. In the opposite direction, they observed Saturn, the Orion Nebula, the Andromeda Galaxy and Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky.

“I think seeing Saturn was just glorious being able to see it so close,” said Heather Barger, a visitor.

Jeanette Myers, professor of astronomy, coordinator of the astronomy program and director of the Dooley Planetarium, hosted the event. She adjusted the telescopes throughout the evening as celestial objects shifted across the sky. For visitors using wheelchairs, Myers used a Seestar S50 camera to capture live images of space so they could view objects on a digital screen.

The event was open to students and community members, with some attendees bringing friends and family. Guests were free to come and go, and most stayed for 20 to 30 minutes. As temperatures dropped, hot chocolate and apple cider were available to help guests stay warm.

The first observatory showing that was scheduled for January was canceled due to bad weather. Myers promotes observatory events through the Dooley Planetarium Facebook account, which also posts weather-related updates. Students planning to attend future events are advised to check the weather for updates on availability.

According to Myers, the most rewarding part of the event is offering people a glimpse into the field of astronomy.

“A lot of it is introducing people to the nighttime sky, showing them what a planet actually looks like through a telescope,” Myers said.

The next observatory viewing is scheduled for March 6, and the target objects for that event will be “Jupiter, various star clusters, nebulae and galaxies,” according to the event calendar. Students can find additional astronomy program events by accessing FMU’s online calendar here.