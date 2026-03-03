Public Invited to Campus Panel Discussion on Iran War at FMU

With the war in Iran dominating news coverage and raising questions about global stability, Francis Marion University’s Department of Political Science and Geography is hosting a public discussion at 4 p.m. March 5 in Harris Auditorium at the School of Business and Education.

The discussion will be led by Dillon S. Tatum, chair of the Department of Political Science and Geography at FMU and associate professor of political science, and Tobias Lemke, associate professor of political science. The two will share their observations with students, followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience. Light refreshments will be provided, according to a flyer emailed to subscribers of the department’s newsletter.

Tatum, who holds a Master of Arts in Middle Eastern studies and political science and a doctorate in political science from George Washington University, will focus on the regional dimensions of the conflict. Lemke said his portion of the discussion will center on U.S. foreign policy, particularly the justifications the United States has offered for its operations in Iran and surrounding countries and how that messaging may have evolved.

“One specific aspect we are going to look at is trying to understand the motivations of the administration,” Lemke said. “Does this signal a shift in U.S. foreign policy from previous administrations, or is there continuity?”

Lemke emphasized that the event is free and open to the public and aims to raise awareness about the unfolding situation abroad and its potential impact moving forward.

The Patriot will provide coverage of the panel and gather student perspectives on the conflict.

The Department of Political Science and Geography also offers a newsletter to students who are interested in staying informed on department events and opportunities. To subscribe, contact Lemke by email.