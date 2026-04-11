Gary Jackson featured at FMU School of Business for annual Common Author Colloquium

Gallery • 3 Photos Photo by: Gabriel Corbitt Author Gary Jackson reads one of his new poems, "Fourth of July," from his new book "Small Lives: Poems," at Harris Auditorium (April 9, 2026).

More than 60 students, faculty and community members gathered at Harris Auditorium Thursday for the annual Common Author Colloquium featuring author Gary Jackson, who discussed his new book “Small Lives: Poems,” which reimagines superheroes with new themes.

The event, hosted by Adam Houle, professor of English who also teaches a creative writing poetry workshop each spring semester, aims to engage students in shared academic discussion through a selected text each year. Jackson’s work focused on creative poetry and historic storytelling, offering insight into the world of poetry and the struggles of minorities.

Houle introduced Jackson to the audience and emphasized the thoughtful process writers must follow when crafting literary works.

He highlighted the depth and intention behind poetry, noting that “poetry is a creative passion that requires both discipline and vulnerability,” Houle said, underscoring the dedication needed to bring meaningful writing to life.

Jackson addressed key topics in his new book, the techniques he used to write and develop his poetry and the process by which audience members can create their own poetry collections. He emphasized the importance of letting creativity flow and writing whatever comes to mind.

Jackson explained that the colloquium was successful in allowing students to connect directly with the creator of the work.

“I think it was a great way to bring artists in to engage with readers… with students in particular, but also faculty and anybody who’s read the book,” Jackson said. “It gives students the opportunity to interact with an author and work through what’s happening in these books that they’re reading.”

Some students highlighted how the colloquium enhanced student learning beyond the classroom, like Ashley Thompson, an education major, sharing that the event broadened her perspective on her own creative possibilities.

“To be honest, it gave me a lot more ideas of like what I can write about, from what I can use for my own [poetry] outside of just school,” Thompson said. “It showed me that you can be who you are and write about what actually interests you.”

Shawn Smolen-Morton, professor of English who was in attendance, believed the event left an impact on students and attendees. In reflecting on its effectiveness, he said, “I would like to think so,” adding that he is confident some students were meaningfully affected by the experience.

The Common Author Colloquium at FMU is designed to select a book each academic year to encourage campuswide dialogue by connecting artists and students, with the hope that creativity will be supported and a meaningful difference will be made. The Department of English and the Department of Modern Languages also host additional programming, including the annual release of FMU’s literary magazine, Snow Island Review, and events such as Latin Night, aimed at increasing student engagement in campus activities.

To stay up-to-date with discussions such as these, students are encouraged to follow FMU’s calendar for scheduled events.