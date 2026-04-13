Grace Cribb Wins 2026 Miss FMU Scholarship Pageant

Grace Cribb was crowned Miss FMU on Thursday at the 2026 Miss FMU Scholarship Pageant, competing against five contestants before an audience of more than 70 at Chapman Auditorium.

Francis Marion University faculty and staff served as judges: Student Health Services nurse practitioner Amy Shockley; Sarah Kershner, associate professor of public health and chair of the Healthcare Administration Department; Residence Life Coordinator Trayton K. Graham; assistant women’s basketball coach Sharee’ Boyd; graphic artist Kelly Cross; and Student Conduct Coordinator Michael Smith.

They evaluated contestants in three categories: interview; on-stage presentation and talent; and presence in attire. Each category carried 25 points for a total of 75. The contestant with the highest score received the $1,000 Miss FMU Scholarship, while the runner-up earned a $500 scholarship.

The interview portion of the event evaluated contestants’ ability to think critically and respond with confidence under pressure. The talent showcase highlighted each contestant’s individuality and skill through their chosen performances. The presence in attire portion of the program tested contestants’ ability to demonstrate confidence and elegance through their evening gowns.

Master of ceremonies Hubert H. Setzler III, professor of management and Nellie Cooke Sparrow professor of business, introduced the judges panel, the contestants performing and welcomed Miss FMU 2025 Carlie Piver, nursing major, back into the program.

Setzler also highlighted special entertainment, including a dance performance by Piver to “Smooth Criminal” by Michael Jackson and a piano performance by Niklas Plath, biology major and winner of FMU’s Got Talent in 2025.

He said Piver would ask contestants questions during the interview portion of the program, share her experience as Miss FMU 2025 and showcase one final evening gown before crowning the next Miss FMU.

Gallery • 3 Photos Photo by: Gabriel Corbitt Samantha Stephens (left) listens carefully while being interviewed by Miss FMU 2025 Carlie Piver (right) at Chapmin Auditorium for the 2026 Miss FMU Scholarship Pageant (April 9, 2026).

Samantha Stephens walked onto the stage as the first contestant. Stephens is a junior business major with a minor in anthropology from Florence, South Carolina.

During the interview portion, Stephens displayed her confidence.

“My leadership. I have done many, many years of volunteer work, and I am willing and ready to take on this role,” Stephens said when asked what made her a strong candidate for Miss FMU.

Stephens showcased her artistic creativity through a live painting during the talent portion. What began as what appeared to be a black bird, painted in bold, opaque strokes, gradually transformed into a finished image of a horse. The quick-drying medium allowed her to build layered details in real time, with each stroke reshaping the composition and drawing a strong reaction from the audience.

For the evening gown portion, Stephens wore a strapless, floor-length red satin gown with a fitted bodice and ruffled hem, complemented by a thigh-high slit and statement earrings. The look emphasized a classic silhouette with a bold color choice.

After graduation, she said she plans to earn a Bachelor of Science in business administration and continue her family’s business, East Coast TVM, which provides aluminum canopy systems throughout the southeastern United States.

Gallery • 3 Photos Photo by: Gabriel Corbitt Azayvya Wright, junior elementary education major, shares original poetry with the audience, delivering her lines with rhythm and heartfelt expression at Chapmin Auditorium (April 9, 2026).

Azayvya Wright, junior elementary education major, competed as contestant two and showcased her talent through a poetry recitation that drew strong reactions from the audience.

“Your beauty is not up for debate,” Wright said, delivering a line from one of her original poems.

A native of Mayesville, South Carolina, Wright was also crowned FMU’s 2026 homecoming queen in February. She said her future goals include becoming a sixth-grade social studies teacher to create an inclusive classroom environment.

Wright is involved in several campus organizations. She is the sole member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. on campus, a teaching fellow and a member of the Campus Activities Board.

Wright also plans to marry her fiancé, David C., who proposed on Aug. 12, 2025.

“It was a complete surprise to me,” Wright said. “I asked him to ask me again because I couldn’t tell if he was being serious.”

Wright wore a white, sequined one-shoulder gown featuring asymmetrical detailing and a fitted silhouette for the evening gown portion. The shimmering embellishments reflected the stage lighting, casting a soft bluish hue across the dress.

She said she plans to have a private wedding after completing her first year of teaching after graduating from FMU so she can settle into her role without the added stress of planning.

Gallery • 3 Photos Photo by: Gabriel Corbitt Grace Cribb, healthcare administration major, conducts a science experiment known as “elephant’s toothpaste” during the talent showcase portion of the Miss FMU competition in Chapman Auditorium (April 9, 2026).

Grace Cribb, sophomore healthcare administration major with a minor in business hailing from Blythewood, South Carolina, represented contestant three.

Cribb showcased her talent through a live science experiment. She demonstrated a chemical reaction known as “elephant’s toothpaste,” named for its large, foamy appearance rather than any connection to dental hygiene for the largest land animal on Earth.

“In science, we start with a solution,” Cribb said, as she walked the audience through the process.

During the demonstration, she combined hydrogen peroxide, detergent and yeast, which acts as a catalyst. The yeast accelerates the breakdown of hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen, while the detergent traps the released oxygen, creating a thick foam that rapidly expands out of the container. The reaction also rapidly produces heat.

The foam quickly overflowed, drawing a strong response from the audience. Pageant staff closed the curtains shortly afterward to clean the stage.

Sponsored by her student organization Patriots for Public Health, Cribb wore a black gown adorned with beading layered intricately across the bodice, which transitioned into a sheer overlay that extended to the floor. The fitted silhouette and textured design added depth to the look, while the flowing overlay created subtle movement as she walked across the stage.

Gallery • 3 Photos Photo by: Gabriel Corbitt Sophie Haselden, pre-nursing major, delivers a monologue with expressive emotion to the audience at Chapmin Auditorium for the Miss FMU talent showcase (April 9, 2026).

Sophie Haselden, freshman pre-nursing major from Latta, South Carolina, competed as contestant four and was named runner-up, receiving half of the full scholarship.

Haselden performed a monologue that reflected societal expectations of women.

“It is literally impossible to be a woman,” Haselden said. “You have to be thin, but not too thin… You have to be a boss, but you can’t be mean.”

Haselden’s narration emphasized the contradictions women face every day, highlighting pressures surrounding appearance, success and behavior.

“You have to never get old, never be rude, never fall down, never fail, never show fear, never step out of line,” Haselden said. “It’s too hard, it’s too contradictory, and no one gives you a medal or says thank you. And it turns out that not only is everything your fault, you’re also doing everything wrong.”

For the evening gown portion, Haselden wore a strapless royal blue gown featuring a jeweled bodice and a smooth satin skirt. The structured design was complemented by dangling earrings and a coordinating sash detail.

Sponsored by her sorority Alpha Delta Pi, Haselden said she hopes to become a travel nurse after graduation, citing her love of meeting new people.

Gallery • 3 Photos Photo by: Gabriel Corbitt Ahmirah Wilmore, senior psychology major, performs a faith-inspired dance to “Goodness of God,” as sung by CeCe Winans for the Miss FMU talent showcase in Chapmin Auditorium (April 9, 2026).

Ahmirah Wilmore, senior psychology major with a minor in speech pathology from Newberry, South Carolina, was contestant five. She performed a praise dance to “Goodness of God,” as sung by CeCe Winans for her talent showcase.

Wilmore’s display was marked by coordinated movements and shimmering gold flags that caught the light as she twirled them in rhythm with the music.

For the evening gown portion, Wilmore wore a dark teal gown with a one-shoulder design and textured floral patterns throughout. The dress featured a flowing train and a high slit, paired with a necklace and coordinating earrings.

Sponsored by the Student Government Association at FMU for the event, Wilmore said she plans to pursue a graduate degree in occupational therapy after graduation.

Gallery • 3 Photos Photo by: Gabriel Corbitt Emily Hickson, mass communications major, performs a coordinated magic routine set to “Friends on the Other Side” from Disney's The Princess and the Frog, lip-syncing to the character Dr. Facilier, voiced by Keith David, during the Miss FMU talent showcase in Chapman Auditorium (April 9, 2026).

Emily Hickson, senior mass communications major with a minor in theater from Lake City, South Carolina, entered as contestant six.

Hickson was sponsored by her own student organization, the Aesthetics Club, and the Student Media Association, where she serves as vice president.

Hickson showcased her talent through a coordinated magic performance set to “Friends on the Other Side” from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. She lip-synced to the lyrics performed by the character Dr. Facilier, voiced by Keith David. Two members of the Aesthetics Club, Zion Berg and Kyndall McManus, helped with the performance.

Hickson also displayed confidence during the interview portion. When asked by Piver about what helps her stay confident, she emphasized patience.

“What helps me stay confident is knowing that every day you have to take one step at a time,” Hickson said. “These challenges that I’m facing are just growing moments, and I just have to take them in stride.”

Hickson appeared in a light blue, sequined gown with a plunging neckline and high slit for the evening gown portion. The fitted design was paired with clear heels and a delicate necklace.

Following the talent competition, Plath demonstrated the skill that earned him the title of FMU’s Got Talent winner by performing “Nuvole Bianche” by Ludovico Einaudi on the piano as part of the program’s special entertainment.

Gallery • 3 Photos Photo by: Gabriel Corbitt Miss FMU 2025 Carlie Piver shares with the audience the Miss FMU 2025 experience at Chapmin Auditorium (April 9, 2026).

Piver used her time at the Miss FMU 2025 Experience section of the program to advocate for infants in the neonatal intensive care unit, a cause shaped by her own experience as a newborn.

“I was once a NICU baby myself, and I have realized that without doctors or nurses that I would not be here today,” Piver said. “I came to Francis Marion University to become a nurse and hope one day to become a NICU nurse.”

She said volunteering in the neonatal intensive care unit at the McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence was one of the most meaningful experiences of her year.

“That experience has been the most amazing thing in the whole wide world to me,” Piver said.

Piver also reflected on her involvement in campus and community events, including greeting incoming freshmen during First Friday at FMU and participating in the Florence Christmas Parade on Dec. 13.

Sept. 30 is recognized as NICU Awareness Day. Piver encouraged attendees to support NICU staff and recognize the care they provide to infants and families.

Setzler asked Piver what her one piece of advice to the winner of Miss FMU would be.

“Cherish every single moment of it. Reach for every opportunity that comes your way. Reach for it, hold it close and never let it stop you from doing anything, and let it guide you as you leave your mark on this incredible journey,” Piver said.

Following Piver’s farewell, the award ceremony commenced.

Cribb received the Congeniality Award, recognizing the contestant who demonstrated sportsmanship, offered encouragement and was a pleasure to work with. The People’s Choice Award, determined through an online voting link distributed via a Google Form by the Offices of Student Life, went to Wright. The Community Service Award was presented to Stephens for her essay highlighting her contributions to the community.

Evelyn Prosser, student life specialist for student engagement and pageant coordinator, said organizing the event required careful coordination and attention to detail to ensure a successful show for the campus community.

“Planning an event like this involves countless moving pieces, from coordinating space requests and working with facilities to making sure the script is polished and rehearsals run seamlessly,” Prosser said. “The true difference-maker is always in the details. Making sure everyone has a script, understands their role and knows exactly where they need to be creates a strong foundation for success.”

Prosser said timing also posed a challenge, as the pageant was prepared within a limited window in March, with spring break interrupting the schedule. She credited the contestants and participants for their commitment throughout rehearsals.

“No matter how much coordination I provided, this event can only be the success that it was because of the efforts of the amazing young women who participated in this pageant,” Prosser said.

Cribb reflected on her win, calling the experience both meaningful and rewarding.

“Representing Francis Marion University as Miss FMU 2026 is a true honor,” Cribb said. “The entire experience was rewarding, from presenting my science experiment during the talent portion to the excitement of the on-stage questions. I would like to thank the judges for this opportunity and dedicate this win to my family, friends and the entire FMU community for their incredible support. I am excited for the year ahead.”

Scholarships can help college students focus on their studies without added financial pressures. Students in need of additional financial assistance can visit this link to learn more about available scholarships, grants and student loans. The Office of Financial Aid also provides additional resources and guidance for students seeking support.

Students are advised by the Office of Student Life to stay up to date on events through FMU’s academic calendar. The Student Life Awards ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. tomorrow at Chapman Auditorium in the McNair Science Building.